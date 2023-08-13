The Iceman became the Ironman of IndyCar on Saturday. Capped it off with a win, too.

Scott Dixon kept his cool after getting spun around on the opening lap of the Indianapolis Grand Prix, used Graham Rahal’s late pit stop to take the lead and then held off the hard-charging pole winner for his first victory of the season by 0.4779 seconds.

Dixon’s 54th career win, second in series history, was part of another milestone day. He has won at least one race in 19 consecutive IndyCar seasons, extending his own record, and it came on the day he also broke Tony Kanaan’s previous series mark with his 319th consecutive start.

“Crazy day for me, I thought I had a fantastic start, picked up about five spots and then got to (turn) seven and there was a bit of a backup there and just got spun around,” said Dixon, who had his 200th podium finish. “So now I can say a spin and win and which is pretty cool.”

It’s another remarkable chapter in Dixon’s incredible career.

Only A.J. Foyt has won more races (67) or more series crowns (seven) than Dixon, who has done it all with Chip Ganassi Racing over 22 seasons — the longest-tenured driver in team history. And while the trips to victory lane rarely come easily for the six-time IndyCar champ, Dixon always seems to find a creative way to stay in contention.

It happened again Saturday after an early collision that sent Dixon to pit road on Lap 5. He spent the rest of the race running a different strategy than the other cars, a move that eventually helped him stay in contention after qualifying 15th.

“We’re going against the best ever, right? I mean it’s what 20 straight seasons or 19?” said Rahal, who ended a six-year pole drought Friday but failed to snap his six-year victory drought. “It’s ridiculous, it’s absolutely insane.”

Clearly, Rahal posed the biggest obstacle after he pitted with 23 laps to go, and Dixon took the lead. The 34-year-old Ohioan spent the rest of the race chasing Dixon, steadily cutting the gap. With 10 laps remaining, Rahal trailed by 2.9084 seconds. With five to go, it was down to 1.5078 and with two left, Rahal was within 0.2687 seconds. Then Rahal ran into trouble.

“On the second-to-last lap, I wasn’t gaining ground, I was just pulling dead even, and I couldn’t make the lunge,” he said.

That was the opening Dixon needed and he managed to prevent Rahal from ever getting a chance to pass. The victory moved Dixon ahead of two-time series champ Josef Newgarden into second place behind Alex Palou, who extended his lead to 101 points with a seventh-place finish.

“It's very hard to win so you're constantly changing, chasing a moving target, which is fun.” Dixon said. “I think that's what keeps you inspired, especially when you have a great team.”

Pato O’Ward, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal’s teammate, and 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi closed out the top five. O’Ward and Rossi both drive for Arrow McLaren.

Gibbs pulls away from Xfinity Series field

Ty Gibbs finally figured out how to beat A.J. Allmendinger in Indianapolis.

He made it to the front during the third stage of Saturday's Xfinity Series race — then pulled away from the recent king of road courses.

The 20-year-old drove into victory lane for the first time this season by beating Sam Mayer to the finish line by more than seven seconds Saturday and relegating Allmendinger, the defending race champ and pole winner, to third.

Gibbs has 13 career Xfinity wins.

“Definitely about time, really cool to get one here at the Brickyard," the Joe Gibbs Racing driver said. "Awesome car, great car. The team did such a great job, this is just so special.”

Recently, Allmendinger has been virtually untouchable on Indy's 14-turn, 2.439-mile course and has finished in the top three for three consecutive Xfinity races at Indy. Last year's win also came from the pole.

This time, as Allmendinger raced again as his wife, Tara, was expecting the couple's first child. He opted to race anyway — and made it pay off yet again by winning the first two stages before fading late and finishing more than 10 seconds off the pace.

He faces an even more daunting challenge Sunday, when he starts from the No. 26 spot.

McLaren boss says Palou reneged on contract

The contractual saga surrounding IndyCar championship leader Alex Palou took another twist Friday when the head of McLaren Racing told his team the Spaniard has “no intention of honoring his contract” with the team next year.

In a letter sent to Arrow McLaren Racing employees by boss Zak Brown, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, Brown wrote that Palou had given him multiple assurances he'd be wearing papaya in 2024 and has already received an advance on his salary.

“This is incredibly disappointing considering the commitment he has made to us both directly and publicly and our significant investment in him based on that commitment," Brown wrote.

The management firm that negotiated Palou’s contract with McLaren last year expressed its own disappointment in Palou's latest change of mind.

“Monaco Increase Management is bitterly disappointed to learn about Alex Palou’s decision to break an existing agreement with McLaren for 2024 and beyond,” the firm said in a Saturday statement. “Together, we had built a relationship that we thought went beyond any contractual obligation and culminated in winning the 2021 IndyCar crown and tracing a path to F1 opportunities. Life goes on and we wish Alex all the best for his future achievements.”

Van Gisbergen hoping to build on NASCAR momentum

Shane van Gisbergen has spent six weeks getting acclimated to his new celebrity racing status.

He has been revising his schedule, changing travel plans, linking up with new and old acquaintances and, yes, still clarifying the pronunciation of his last name. These are busy days for the three-time Supercars champion, busier than anticipated when he started pondering a move to NASCAR.

Everything changed for one of New Zealand's most popular drivers when he posted an impressive victory on the streets of Chicago.

“A few other guys in the field dropped me a message after the race, which is cool, and just the reach that race had,” the 34-year-old van Gisbergen said. “People I hadn’t heard from for years, racing royalty and stuff. The amount of messages (I had) — winning a Supercars championship — I’ve never had such a response from so many people."