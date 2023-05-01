Scott McLaughlin finally got an opening to surge past Romain Grosjean, took advantage of it and was scarcely challenged the rest of the way to his fourth IndyCar win on Sunday at Barber Motorsports Park.

It was the second time this season they've battled for a potential win, but this time McLaughlin and Grosjean avoided getting tangled up in the process. McLaughlin, from New Zealand, wound up with Team Penske's seventh win in 13 races at the permanent road course — and his first since breaking out with three victories last season.

“It's been coming. We've been close,” McLaughlin said.

Grosjean had been furious with McLaughlin when the two touched heading into a corner at the opening race in St. Petersburg, Florida, both slamming into a tire barrier. McLaughlin drew an avoidable contact penalty. McLaughlin said “there’s no hard feelings” between the two.

This time, it was clean racing for the win.

Grosjean started on the pole for the second time this year and led much of the way, but he went wide on Turn 5, leaving McLaughlin enough room to pass on the inside with 19 laps to go. Grosjean didn't have a push to pass left to help him overcome the mistake in an otherwise strong weekend.

The Swiss-born Frenchman and former Formula One driver in search of his first IndyCar victory came close again with his second runner-up finish of the season. He wound up just trying to hold off Will Power, McLaughlin's teammate, a two-time Barber winner who went from 11th to third.

Formula One

After a dominant win, with a dose of luck, Sergio Pérez seems increasingly like a Formula One title contender.

Red Bull's status as the leading team isn't in doubt but now it's 2-2 on wins between Pérez and his teammate Max Verstappen and the Dutchman's lead is down to six points.

“Well done guys, we dominated this weekend,” Pérez told his team over the radio. “We are in the fight, guys.”

Pérez took advantage of a fortunately timed safety car to beat Verstappen to the victory in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, on Sunday, adding it to the sprint he secured the day before, as Red Bull kept up its winning start to 2023.

In what the stewards called a “very dangerous situation” near the end of the race, a group of people including photographers had to run out of the way as Esteban Ocon came into pit on his second-to-last lap.

Pérez took the lead when he managed to save time pitting during a safety car period after Verstappen had come in a lap earlier. The two didn't fight for position after that, but Pérez said they “pushed to the maximum” as he fought to keep the lead. Both Pérez and Verstappen clipped the track wall at different times.

Verstappen started second behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc but swept past him on the long start-finish straight at the end of lap 3, the first lap on which drivers were allowed to use the DRS overtake assist system on the rear wing.

It was a copy of the pass Pérez made on Leclerc on his way to winning the sprint race Saturday. After Verstappen took the lead Sunday, Pérez needed only two more laps for his own similar pass on Leclerc to seize second. It was a powerful illustration of Red Bull's unbeatable race setup after Leclerc had signaled a minor resurgence for Ferrari by taking pole position for both the sprint and main race.

Pérez benefited when an accident by Nyck de Vries brought out the safety car after the AlphaTauri slid off the track with a broken suspension, just after Verstappen had pitted from the lead. The safety car meant Pérez and Leclerc lost less time on their stops and came out ahead of Verstappen. The Dutch driver said he wanted Red Bull to review “if there was anything we could have done different” on the call to pit, since de Vries had already stopped before Verstappen came in.

After that, the two Red Bull drivers pulled away from the pack in a straightforward win. Red Bull has won all four Grands Prix this season and the sprint in Baku on Saturday. Leclerc was third to continue his recovery after a poor start to the year and said the Red Bulls had been “in another league” for race pace.

Pérez is the only driver to win in Baku more than once and has four podium finishes in his last five races there. The Mexican driver joked he had won “two and a half” times in Azerbaijan including Saturday's sprint.

NASCAR

Rain postponed the NASCAR Cup Series race scheduled for Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway until Monday.

The race will start at noon at the Monster Mile.

This is the second straight year Dover’s only Cup race was postponed because of rain. Dover will hold a Monday race for the fifth time in 105 career Cup races. Martin Truex Jr. has won twice at Dover on Mondays.

Kyle Busch starts on the pole Monday and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell joins him on the first row. Ford drivers benefited from the rain, with Ryan Blaney starting third, followed by Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher and Chase Briscoe.