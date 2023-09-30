Sebastopol friends celebrate 44 years of fantasy football league, one of the longest-running leagues ever

The drinks flowed in the garage of Evert Fernandez’s home in Sebastopol and soon, the stories followed.

And when you’re a members of one of the longest-running fantasy football leagues ever, there’s no shortage of stories.

There was that one year where they drafted and stayed overnight in an abandoned bank vault. Fondly remembered were the devoted commissioners who would send out handwritten letters with a synopsis of the games and results each week in the pre-internet era. And of course, there was the time a Heather Locklear milk poster was traded for a tight end.

“Worst trade I’ve ever made,” said longtime league member Matt Lopez, who parted with the poster.

For over 40 years, the Fantasy Football League – The FFL, as they call it – have gathered under one roof in one city to catch up, reminisce, eat and drink, talk smack, and, eventually, draft their teams. Started in 1980, the FFL is one of the longest running fantasy football leagues ever and still has more than ten original members participating.

It’s not the oldest league ever, but longest running with original members? They may have a case.

“This is a day we all look forward to,” said longtime league member Jim Misthos.

Now mostly in their 60s, league members live scattered across the country but that doesn’t stop them from gathering every year. It’s become a can’t-miss event, one that they factor into their yearly calendars before almost anything else. Over the years, drafts have been held in Austin, Texas, Chicago, Reno and Las Vegas, to name a few locations, all with the majority of members in attendance.

They’re planning a destination vacation for their 50th annual draft coming up in a few years.

“We’d tell our wives, this is kind of non-negotiable,” said another longtime member Tim McCormick, “We’re going to do this fantasy football thing and get together every year.”

Fantasy sports is now a multibillion-dollar industry with over 60 million people in the United States and Canada participating each year – 80 percent of whom play fantasy football – according to research and estimates from the Fantasy Sports and Gaming Association.

The earliest fantasy football league can be traced back to 1962 when Bill Winkenbach, a part owner of the Oakland Raiders at the time, founded the Greater Oakland Professional Pigskin Prognosticators League. And thus, the entire concept of fantasy sports was created.

It had a modest growth but in the late 1970’s, Al Vigil, a childhood friend of Fernandez, joined a work league and thought ‘Hey, I got friends who would do this.’ In 1980, as students at Sacramento State, Fernandez, Vigil and a handful of others gathered for the FFL’s inaugural draft. They added more members a year later, most of whom are still in the league today, and they were off.

“We’ve been with our fantasy partners longer than we’ve been with our life partners,” Fernandez said with a laugh.

Fantasy football today has come a long way since 1980, especially in the area of technology. Participants now have access to an unlimited array of content, programs and websites devoted solely to fantasy sports with tools like trade and player analyzers to name a few.

The FFL didn’t have any of that in its early years. When the league started – they used a touchdown-only format for points– they had to rely on landlines and newspapers to set their lineups and track their scores.

Before games started on Sunday, league members would call the commissioner to inform them who their starters would be that week. Then on Monday, the commissioner would pour over the box scores in the sports section of the paper, calculate team scores by hand and then send out a report or newsletter to league members informing them of that week’s results.

“Bless my wife’s heart, it would be Sunday morning and the phone would start ringing and sometimes she would answer and write down the lineups,” Fernandez recalled. “That was always fun how we would do that, and if you didn’t call in time, you didn’t set your lineup.”

Some of the newsletters lay displayed out on a side table in Fernandez’s garage for this year’s draft with other pieces of memorabilia from the last 40 years. One league member, Dr. Bob, who has since passed away, was renowned for his creative writing and storytelling each week.

The first online fantasy service was released in 1985 but the FFL didn’t utilize any sort of fantasy program until 1997. Fernandez even messed around with programming his own fantasy football software on a Lotus spreadsheet. It was mostly for fun, but now he and other members kick themselves for missing out on what could have been a huge payday.

“We should all be millionaires now,” said Misthos, who grew up with Fernandez in Sebastopol. “We were way ahead of the game.”

Misthos laughs now that even without a first-of-its-kind software, members of the FFL still did pretty well for themselves. Did fantasy football help? He can’t rule it out.

“If you look at this group, we’re a bunch of 60-year old men, and there are no divorces, we are mostly very successful, and it’s a group that has done shockingly well as a random group of guys that knew each other in high school and college,” he said. “Fantasy football must have helped us somehow. But we’ve had a lot of fun, even though we’re a bunch of knuckleheads.”

One of the biggest results of the league that members touched on is how it’s kept a friend group together for decades. They admit they don’t talk much in the offseason, but once the season starts to approach, it’s like they never left off.

“We get to hang out and catch up,” Fernandez said. “It’s just great to see everyone in one place.”

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.