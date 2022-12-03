Sebastopol sisters Katelyn, Madeleine West driven to succeed in divergent sports

At first glance, the athletic endeavors of sisters Madeleine and Katelyn West could not appear more different.

Madeleine, 17, is one of the top prep swimmers in the state of California. A senior at Analy High who also competes for the Santa Rosa Neptunes swim club, she is ranked 116th in the U.S. for the 100-meter breaststroke, has made the cut for the Junior National Championships, and recently committed to compete collegiately at University of Nevada, Reno.

Katelyn, 12, is a standout skateboarder who excels at the vert, park and bowl disciplines. Despite picking up the sport just two years ago, she has already won several California Amateur Skateboarding League events, is ranked fourth in the world in the vert under-12 category, and is sponsored by Vans, Triple Eight and a host of others companies.

As their mother, Valerie Stewart, points out, though, the Sebastopol sisters share a common trait that has helped them excel at their respective sports.

“They’re 150% in,” Stewart said. “They’re just totally in. It’s amazing. They’re focused and incredibly disciplined.”

Both Madeleine and Katelyn immediately showed talent and passion for their crafts and have never looked back.

“I love the feeling,” Katelyn said of what drew her to skateboarding. “It’s so joyful. When you fly, it’s like something you’ve never felt before. You can express yourself in so many ways and the community is really great.”

As Stewart tells it, Katelyn has always had very good hand-foot coordination. She participated in dancing and gymnastics when she was younger and enjoyed both.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she tried skateboarding with friends, as the family aimed to find an outdoor activity that didn’t present any restrictions.

“She just absolutely took to it,” Stewart recalled. “That was kind of the way that she was able to express herself. … She likes the movement and rhythm.”

Katelyn, who has competed with the UC Berkeley skateboard team, has set her sights on competing for the U.S. at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

In late November, she placed 14th at USA Skateboarding’s Women’s Park Digital Qualifiers while competing against some of the top-ranked skaters in the world — many of whom were much older than she is.

Earlier this year, she experienced a moment that most young skaters could only dream of when she met Tony Hawk, a pioneer of the sport who is widely considered to be one of the greatest skateboarders of all time.

While competing at Hawk’s Vert Alert event in Salt Lake City, Hawk chatted with Katelyn and offered both advice and encouragement after her run.

“He told me I do my handplants the same way that he did when he was a kid,” Katelyn recalled. “He said he loves my joy and creativity, and I basically just have to grow into my body and I’ll be unstoppable.”

Madeleine discovered her love for the water while swimming in the ocean as the family spent time in Hawaii while she was growing up. Her competitive passion for the sport was sparked at age 9 after she took a lesson with Healdsburg native and former Penn University swimmer Ben Whitenack, who was astounded at how quickly she took to the butterfly stroke.

“He was like, ‘That’s insane for never having lessons,’” Stewart recalls. “That inspired us to get her in a club sport.”

Whitenack encouraged Madeleine to try out for the Neptunes. A week later, she made the cut and has immersed herself in the sport ever since.

“I love the competitiveness,” Madeleine said of what draws her to swimming. “Not just on the racing aspect; I love training and being a leader. In practice, we all hype each other up. The supportiveness, and all of us being there for each other during hard times. … I’ve formed a lot of special bonds with teammates.”

She chose UNR over a host of other marquee colleges in large part because of the close-knit atmosphere that she experienced during her official visit.

“I really love the relationship that (UNR head swim coach Brendon Bray) has with his swimmers, as well as the relationship between the girls on the team,” Madeleine said. “Just a super supportive environment.”

An avid hiker and surfer, she also excels in the classroom.

Madeleine carries a 4.3 GPA and was recently named a Scholastic All-American. She plans to pursue her bachelor’s degree in psychology while also working toward a master’s in nursing.

“Being a high-level athlete, in general, you have to have a good balance with everything,” Madeleine said. “I’m very goal-oriented.”

Dedication and natural athleticism have played large roles in helping Madeleine and Katelyn find success.

But, Madeleine said, their mother’s encouragement to dive headfirst into their passions has also helped both sisters thrive.

“It’s also having the support, and not being pressured to do a sport,” Madeleine said. “We’re allowed the freedom to shape ourselves within the sport.”