Sebastopol teen among top finishers in world cyclocross championship

The achievements keep on coming for Sebastopol’s Vida Lopez de San Roman.

The teen cyclist, ranked sixth in the world, captured one of several top-20 spots for U.S. competitors at the Cyclocross World Championships earlier this month in the Netherlands.

Lopez De San Roman, 17, finished 11th in the junior women’s race in cyclocross, an often-muddy blend of road cycling, mountain biking and steeplechase requiring participants to frequently dismount and carry their bikes.

She was the top American in the 47-woman field of 17- and 18-year-olds.

