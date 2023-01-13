Sprint car racer Joel Myers Jr. is going places on the dirt track — specifically, New Zealand, where the Sebastopol 16-year-old has been impressing during a three-month stint driving for a local team.

He’s already won a pair of races and “he hasn’t been off the podium yet” in all five, said his father, Joel Sr.

The journey has taken the younger Myers all over New Zealand as he manages home schooling with his time on the track.

He’ll return to Sonoma County in late February and ponder his next move in planning a career behind the wheel, his father said.