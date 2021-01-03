Sebastopol teen’s passion for racing keeps family busy

While most teen athletes in Sonoma County who play traditional high school sports are sidelined amid the coronavirus pandemic, Analy freshman Joel Myers Jr. is able to flourish in the world of amateur sprint car dirt-track racing.

Myers Jr., 14, has driven in 26 races around the country this year, the latest in late November in San Tan Valley, Arizona, in front of several thousand fans on a ⅜-mile oval track. Many California tracks are racing but without fans in attendance. The competition itself is well-suited to coronavirus safety protocols because there is no contact between drivers during competition ― only between their cars.

“Joel is a hardworking kid ― he doesn’t give up. He is in the shop 20-30 hours a week working on his car,” the teen’s father, Joel Myers, said. “He has unbelievable mechanical ability using his hands.”

Myers Jr. started racing when he was 4½ years old and has never looked back. The Sebastopol native started driving what are known as outlaw karts and recently moved up to sprint cars.

He said he eventually wants to race midget cars and ultimately drive in NASCAR events. He has won more than 200 trophies in his nearly 10-year racing career.

“I want to work my way up to NASCAR and make a career out of it,” Myers Jr. said. “It’s about hard work and pushing yourself every week. I want to do well and be competitive everywhere I go.”

There is a certain amount of risk in the sport, but Myers Jr. has never had a serious injury and said he doesn’t think about it while on the track. His dad, on the other hand, understandably worries about his son during races.

“Every time Joel takes to the track, I get nervous. This is what he loves to do, and we live a little different than most people,” Myers said. “I want my kids to choose what they want to do. I don’t push my kids to go race, but I support them.”

Myers, 43, has two other sons ― Jake, 8, who quit racing last year, and Johnny, 3, who shows some interest in racing. Debbie Dickerson, Myers Jr.’s mom, supports his racing career and comes to watch him at local tracks along with his brothers.

In addition to racing at northern California tracks in Petaluma, Lakeport and Placerville, Myers Jr. competes out of state and travels with his dad and sometimes with friend Tanner Calkin, 16, who serves as his one-person pit crew. The majority of travel is in the summer when school is out, but thanks to remote learning during the pandemic, Myers Jr. has been able to race on the road during the school year and attend his classes virtually.

“It’s great to spend time on the road with my kid, but it’s frustrating, too. I’m just there to support him,” Myers Sr. said. “There is a lot of stress and it has its ups and downs. There are a lot of good times and rough times as well.”

For his part, Myers Jr. said he enjoys his time on the road with his dad.

“Most of the time it is just me and him. It’s a lot of bonding time,” the teen said. “It feels fun. I have never thought of it as work. I’ve never thought of stopping.”

Myers Jr. began his racing career in outlaw karts, which weigh up to 450 pounds with a fiberglass body and tail wing. It didn’t take long for dad to realize his son was a natural cart driver.

“For about a year he struggled and then when he turned six, he won 58 races in a row,” Myers said. “He has won 102 main event races in outlaw karts out of 142 races total. We have been all over driving these karts.”

While the competition in outlaw karts is typically against drivers of a similar age, in sprint cars many of the participants are much older than Myers Jr. He hasn’t won a sprint car race yet, but that milestone likely isn’t far off.

“The majority of sprint car racers are adults, but I’m not really intimidated,” the teen said. “It’s 50-50 between the car being on point and your driving being on point.”

The sprint cars travel at around 100 mph and a typical race takes about 15 minutes to complete 25-30 laps, depending on the length of the track.

“It’s pretty intense. It gets over pretty quick,” Myers Jr. said. “It doesn’t feel like you are going that fast.”

The teen spends a lot of time tuning up his car, which includes motor maintenance and the overall setup. One of the professional drivers he admires is Kyle Larson, who started his career driving outlaw karts in Red Bluff before moving on to sprint cars and now the NASCAR Cup Series.

Myers Jr. also plays soccer and said he is interested in trying out for the Analy soccer team as a forward when school is back in session, but only if it doesn’t interfere with his racing career. He stressed that racing is his sports priority.

His dad is the owner of All About Fire Protection, a fire sprinkler company in Sebastopol. He pays for the cars, maintenance, fees, travel and other costs for his son’s career. There is no prize money at these amateur races and the expenses add up.

Sprint cars typically cost between $70,000 and $80,000 and a truck and trailer combo to haul it costs between $100,000 and $300,000, he noted.

“It costs a lot of money to race,” Myers said. “Cars will last, but when they flip they wreck pretty good. I would love a major sponsor one day. We have some small sponsors now ― it all adds up and helps.”

It’s clear when Myers talks about his son’s racing career that he has dedicated himself to the teen’s passion.

“I don’t go on vacation ― we work hard and play hard,” Myers said. “With all the people my son has met, he has connections in life that are very important.”

For now, Myers Jr. said his future is in sprint cars and hopefully someday in NASCAR. When asked about what his friends and classmates think of his success in the sport, he laughed.

“Some of them didn’t believe it at first,” Myers Jr. said. “But some of them think it is pretty cool.”