Sergio Garcia to miss the Masters after testing positive for coronavirus

Masters tournament organizers announced Monday that 2017 champion Sergio Garcia will miss this year's tournament after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Garcia played this past weekend at the Houston Open and missed the cut. He was paired with Tony Finau, who already had tested positive for the coronavirus and is in the field for the Masters, and Fabian Gomez, who is not in the field at Augusta National.

This will be Garcia's first missed major since the 1999 U.S. Open. Adam Scott now has the longest majors streak at 76, last missing the 2001 U.S. Open.

Garcia said he started feeling symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, on Saturday while driving home from the Houston Open, which was the first PGA Tour tournament to welcome fans since the start of the pandemic (the Masters will be held without fans present).

A number of PGA Tour professionals, including Finau, Dustin Johnson and Harris English, have tested positive for the coronavirus since the tour returned from its pandemic hiatus in June, but no tournaments have been canceled or postponed. All of the majors except for the British Open will have taken place this year, though the PGA Championship, U.S. Open and Masters all were moved from their traditional spots on the calendar and played without fans present.

Under the PGA Tour's coronavirus protocols, any player or caddie who tests positive and is experiencing symptoms cannot return until 10 days have passed since symptoms first appear and at least 72 hours have passed since symptoms go away.