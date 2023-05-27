MILWAUKEE — The San Francisco Giants lost one of their hottest hitters Saturday, placing infielder Thairo Estrada on the 10-day injured list.

Estrada (left wrist sprain) hurt his wrist on a swing in his final at-bat against the Twins on Wednesday and, still experiencing some discomfort and weakness Saturday, was placed on IL. A bleary eyed David Villar took his place, arriving from Triple-A Sacramento on a redeye through Chicago with only his glove and the clothes on his back.

Manager Gabe Kapler said the Giants didn’t want to rush Estrada when he was less than 100% and expressed confidence that he would be ready to return in the minimum amount of time. With his placement on the IL retroactive to Friday, that would mean the start of the Giants’ series in Colorado, next Tuesday.

“We’re not looking for players who are banged up or hurt to come back and play at less than near full capacity,” Kapler said. “We’re learning that more and more when players come back we want them to feel good and not just like they can get through the game. … We don’t anticipate Thairo being 90% in the next several days, and that’s enough for us.”

Estrada has been the Giants’ most valuable position player, accruing 1.9 fWAR with a batting line of .301/.345/.466, a team-high 13 steals and solid defense at second base.

The Giants started Brett Wisely in his place at second base for the second consecutive day, running out the same lineup that produced 15 runs on 19 hits in their win over Milwaukee on Friday night.

Arriving with no luggage — he missed the cutoff to check his bags for his United flight out of Sacramento by mere minutes — Villar called it a “full reset.” After being named the Giants’ incumbent third baseman entering spring, he was sent to Triple-A after batting .148/.240/.318 while striking out in 33% of his plate appearances in his first 30 games of the season. At Triple-A, he said he focused on narrowing his zone, which paid off in his first eight games there with a pair of homers and a .900 OPS.

Kapler made it clear that Villar was here in a fill-in capacity, not to reassume the starting duties he had at the beginning of the year.

“It just kind of snowballed when I struggled,” Villar said. “I was obviously not happy to go down to Triple-A, but I knew it was what was best for me and what was best for the team. I’m happy to be back here. This is quicker than I thought, different circumstances. But it’s another opportunity to take advantage of the moment. So I need to be ready for it, regardless of if I have my stuff or not.”