SF Giants Opening Day roster projection: Position player group largely set, pitching staff has questions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — With a week of Cactus League games left to play, the Giants' 2021 roster is taking shape.

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi has never been shy about cycling through players, but this year's team figures to have more stability than recent iterations because of the high volume of veterans on guaranteed contracts.

Over the offseason, the Giants added starting pitchers Anthony DeSclafani, Alex Wood and Aaron Sanchez on one-year deals to a team that already has several key players including Johnny Cueto, Brandon Belt and Brandon Crawford entering the last year of their contracts.

Roster turnover will be a major storyline at the end of the 2021 season, but for now, the Giants are looking forward to seeing how a veteran-laden team fares in a tough National League West.

What will the roster look like on April 1 when the Giants play the Mariners? Here's our latest projection.

Starting pitchers (5): Johnny Cueto, Kevin Gausman, Anthony DeSclafani, Aaron Sanchez, Logan Webb

The outlook: The Giants have said it's too soon to rule out Alex Wood for Opening Day, but pitchers rarely rush back to the mound after dealing with back injuries so it seems unlikely Wood will be in the mix at the outset of the season.

That opens a spot for Logan Webb, who has looked fantastic this spring and may have turned a major corner in his development. With a changeup that can be an elite pitch and better fastball command, Webb might even be the fourth starter at the beginning of the year if the Giants want Aaron Sanchez to build up a little more slowly and make a multi-inning relief appearance before he starts a game.

Relief pitchers (8): José Álvarez, Jarlín García, Jake McGee, Reyes Moronta, Wandy Peralta, Tyler Rogers, Nick Tropeano, Matt Wisler

The outlook: The Giants have a lot of young, high-upside bullpen arms in camp, but the relievers who open the season on the 26-man roster are more likely to be veterans with longer track records at the major league level.

Lefty José Álvarez was a late addition to the roster, but should only need a few appearances to prove he's ready to go. Nick Tropeano appears to have an inside track ahead of other non-roster invitees such as Scott Kazmir, Dominic Leone and Silvino Bracho, but the competition for the final bullpen spots will go down to the wire.

Catchers (2): Buster Posey, Curt Casali

The outlook: The Giants were adamant all offseason that 2018 first round draft choice Joey Bart would benefit from spending more time in the upper levels of the minors and they made those plans official on Monday when Bart was optioned to minor league camp.

Posey is dealing with right hip tightness, but the Giants don't believe it's a serious concern and fully expect him to be ready for Opening Day.

Infielders (6): Brandon Crawford, Wilmer Flores, Tommy La Stella, Evan Longoria, Donovan Solano, Brandon Belt

The outlook: There's still some uncertainty as to whether Belt will be ready for Opening Day as he builds up his stamina following bouts with COVID-19 and mononucleosis, but he's looked strong in live batting practices and still has a full week of games to prove he's healthy.

The rest of the infield is largely set, but if Belt needs some more time to prepare for the season, LaMonte Wade Jr. or Jason Vosler appear to be the most likely candidates to take his spot. Wade can play first base and all three outfield spots whereas Vosler is a corner infielder who can also play second, but both could fill in for Belt.

Outfielders (5): Alex Dickerson, Mauricio Dubón, Darin Ruf, Austin Slater, Mike Yastrzemski

The outlook: Not much has changed in the outfield since the start of camp as the mix should look much like it did a season ago. Top prospect Heliot Ramos has swung a hot bat and looks like he could be in the majors and be a force in the middle of the Giants' lineup at some point this season, but the organization is committed to having Ramos open the season in the minors.

Steven Duggar has made some good strides with his power and plate discipline and Wade has qualities the Giants really like, but there shouldn't be much drama when it comes down to the Opening Day roster.