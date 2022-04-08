SF Giants’ Webb realizes ace potential with Opening Day start

SAN FRANCISCO — When Logan Webb takes the mound Friday afternoon, at 25 years old, he’ll become the Giants’ youngest Opening Day starter in more than a decade, a homegrown product with a dozen family members in the stands. But long before then, sometime along the way of his meteoric rise that began in the second half of last season, his teammates gave him the nickname, “Ace.”

If it started as an earnest gesture to boost a young pitcher’s confidence, maybe now that he’s officially the Giants’ No. 1 starter, it can be used to poke a little fun.

“We joke around about it,” said Anthony DeSclafani, who slots in two spots behind Webb. “He’s nasty.”

DeSclafani is one of four veteran arms who round out the Giants’ rotation, including one who received Cy Young votes last season — free agent acquisition Carlos Rodón. Pitching coach Andrew Bailey described his staff as “five aces.” But nobody blinked an eye when Webb, the youngest of the bunch by five years, was named to head the staff, which, by the way, was better than all but one other team in the majors last season.

Last year’s Opening Day starter, Kevin Gausman, served as the 2021 staff’s spiritual leader. After spending last season as Gausman’s understudy, Webb now steps into that role this season, too, and manager Gabe Kapler believes he is up for the task.

“He shares his process with other people. He brings people into his process,” Kapler said. “He works his (expletive) off. He leads by example. Nothing we need to say.”

When Bailey arrived in 2020, he saw in Webb a pitcher with untapped potential, who had never developed the foundation necessary for sustained success at the major-league level. He was focused on the results, rather than the process.

“From my perspective, it was a guy who was kind of rushed through the system,” Bailey said. “I don’t think there was time for development.”

Contrast that to now, with Webb so bought in about process that he frequently joins Bailey in observing other pitchers’ bullpens. And with a repertoire so nasty that he draws crowds of his own.

It’s why, despite being the youngest in the rotation, Webb has earned the respect of his peers.

“I think he’s grown into that role,” Bailey said. “He’s taken bits and pieces from each and every person who’s walked through this door. … He’s in a really good spot of knowing when things kind of zig, he knows how to zag to get back on track. He knows where to go on the mound, in bullpens, his routines. That’s kind of what we had to build – that foundation of who he is.”

There’s another reason why Webb has earned deference from the group of veterans behind him. And why Alex Cobb, a fellow sinkerballer, makes sure not to miss a single one of Webb’s bullpen sessions.

“I see what he does on the Trackman and with my eyes and it blows me away,” Cobb said. “He does stuff with the ball that nobody else does. Power sinkers. Power changeups. Into zones of depth that sinkerballers and changeup guys don’t get to, and he does it with ease.”

The natural movement on his pitches is so dramatic, an axis showing their direction resembles a compass. A two-seamer down the middle zips to the inside corner on a right-hander. The bottom falls out of his changeup that looked like it was headed for a hitter’s wheelhouse. The slider drifts away from right-handers and just catches the outside corner.

Only two pitchers last season threw changeups or sinkers that had more movement on them than Webb’s.

Newcomer Rodón said his first impression of Webb was that he was a quiet guy, which Rodón liked, but he made the mistake of trying to play catch with him.

“It was just hard to catch the ball when he threw it to me,” Rodón said. “So obviously he’s got good stuff.”

It goes against conventional wisdom to aim for the middle of the plate, but the Giants, from Kapler to Bailey on down, had to convince Webb to buck convention and natural instinct and let his stuff do the work.

“You saw the arm and you saw the shapes (but) execution was lacking,” Bailey said. “He wasn’t a strike-thrower.”

Trying to locate his pitches too perfectly resulted in Webb walking a batter every 2.5 innings during his first two years in the big leagues, struggling to gain traction in the Giants rotation with a 5.36 ERA. But last season, Webb reduced the walk rate to one every 4.1 innings while getting more strikeouts than he ever had before.

The way Webb finished last season, with a lower ERA over his final 20 starts (2.40) than any other starter in MLB and two masterful playoff performances, couldn’t have happened without the persistent messaging from all corners of the organization.