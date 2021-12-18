Sharks aren’t panicking, but there is cause for concern: ‘Our will to win needs to increase’

SAN JOSE — Sharks coach Bob Boughner wasn’t panicking about losing a bit of ground in the playoff race this week, especially with 52 games left in the regular season.

Still, there are a few reasons for him to be concerned.

Including Thursday’s 5-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks, the Sharks have now scored just seven goals in the last four games. If one of the goalies struggle, the Sharks usually do not generate enough offense to make up the difference. To boot, injuries to experienced forwards this month has tested the organization’s depth up front.

So what was initially seen as a time to build some momentum before the Christmas break is now starting to look more like a lost opportunity, with two straight losses to teams below them in the Pacific Division standings.

The Sharks are now 2-3-0 on their season-long seven-game homestand, as they enter a four-day break between games tied for fifth in the division with the Los Angeles Kings. They came into Friday five points behind the third-place Vegas Golden Knights and three back of the Edmonton Oilers for the second and final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

It’s nothing that can’t be overcome. But the Sharks (15-14-1), now with three wins in eight games this month, have to get back on track soon.

“We just have to be more desperate,” Sharks winger Andrew Cogliano said. “We’re in a situation now where we’ve given some games back and in a race that there’s a lot of teams in. Our will to win needs to increase here, because we’re playing teams that are in the same spot as us, and right now it’s just not good enough.”

Other takeaways from Thursday’s game:

Sharks need a save

Adin Hill is now 6-9-0 this season with a .900 save percentage and a 2.90 goals-against average — numbers the Sharks were not expecting to see from him at this stage.

Hill struggled Thursday, allowing three goals on 15 shots in the first two periods.

James Reimer stopped 61 of 64 shots in the Sharks’ last two games before Thursday, but Boughner opted to start Hill against the Canucks, knowing that he’ll need both goalies after the Christmas break when his team plays three times in four days and five times in nine days.

Hill didn’t always get a ton of help from the skaters in front of him Thursday, but he also needed to be sharper at certain times.

On Brock Boeser’s second-period goal, Hill needed to make a better play behind his net as the Canucks were already in on the forecheck by the time he tried to feed the puck to Mario Ferraro. Tanner Pearson got the puck away from Ferraro and J.T. Miller got the puck out front to Boeser, who rifled it over Hill’s shoulder for a 3-1 Canucks lead.

With the Sharks then down by a goal late in the third period, Miller then intercepted an Erik Karlsson pass in the neutral zone, came across the blue line, and snapped a shot past Hill from the top of the circle for a 4-2 Canucks lead. Game over.

“I felt good about the way we played but we just didn’t execute,” Boughner said. “We didn’t capitalize and we probably needed a save earlier that we didn’t get. Sometimes that’s demoralizing, too, when you’re sitting on the bench thinking you’re carrying the play and you’re chasing the game.”

The Sharks are 15-3-1 this season when they allow three goals or less, and 0-11-0 when they allow four or more.

The forward group

Even before the season, it always felt like the Sharks needed one more goal-scoring winger to help slot players in their proper places. Evander Kane was not an option at the start of the season for the Sharks and does not appear to be an option right now.

So, when injuries to Rudolfs Balcers and Kevin Labanc are added to the mix, the depth of the organization in terms of high-end skilled players really starts to be tested.

Tomas Hertl struggled to produce offense from mid-November to early December before Timo Meier was placed on his wing, then things took off for him. The problem was the Sharks were robbing Peter to pay Paul, as the Sharks’ top line with Logan Couture and Jonathan Dahlen then wasn’t quite as productive without Meier.

Jayden Halbgewachs was on Hertl’s line Thursday in his NHL debut and had three shots on goal in close to 17 minutes of ice time, with one breakaway chance in the second period stopped by Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko.

Perhaps as he gets a bit more comfortable in his surroundings with the Sharks, Halbgewachs can become an impactful winger. Still, it’s a big ask from someone who is just getting his feet wet at this level.

“I think there’s a lot of hockey (left) and we’re only a couple of points back, so no one’s pressing the panic button, that’s for sure,” Boughner said. “But we talked about winning these home games and being able to put ourselves in this position.”