Sharks remove 1 player from COVID-19 list, add another

SAN JOSE — The San Jose Sharks removed one of their seven players from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol but added another as they returned to practice on Monday.

Forward Andrew Cogliano was taken off the list after missing Saturday's game against Winnipeg and forward Kevin LaBanc went on it.

The other six players who were placed on the list Saturday remain there, along with coach Bob Boughner. Those players are forwards Jonathan Dahlen and Matt Nieto; and defensemen Erik Karlsson, Jake Middleton, Radim Simek and Marc-Edouard Vlasic.

Captain Logan Couture also returned to practice Monday after missing Saturday's game with an illness. He has tested negative for COVID-19.

Sharks assistant coach John MacLean assumed head coaching duties when Boughner was sidelined Saturday and development coach Mike Ricci also joined the bench.

