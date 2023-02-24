Sharks routed 6-2 by Predators

SAN JOSE — Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter each scored twice, and the Nashville Predators beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2 on Thursday night.

Granlund has nine goals this season. Niederreiter extended his goal streak to three games. Yakov Trenin and Tommy Novak also scored for Nashville.

Matt Duchene had three assists, and Juuse Saros made 22 saves for his 22nd win of the season.

Nico Sturm scored his 11th goal and Martin Kaut scored his first for the Sharks. James Reimer made 24 saves.

Niederreiter’s first goal came 6:24 into the first period on a power play. Reimer was heavily screened on the play.

Granlund scored his first of the night in the second period by sneaking the puck through traffic and getting it past Reimer.

While on the penalty kill, Sturm zipped down the ice to grab a puck that had left the defensive zone. He beat Predators defenseman Roman Josi to the puck and picked the far corner on Saros for a short-handed goal.

Nashville scored twice more in the second. Granlund and Philip Tomasino completed a pretty 2-on-1, and Trenin added his eighth of the season while shorthanded with 30 seconds to go in the period.

Kaut beat Saros short side 50 seconds into the third for his second goal of the season. Kaut was acquired last month in a trade with Colorado.

Niederreiter sent a pass in front, where Sharks forward Noah Gregor knocked the puck into his own net. It was Niederreiter’s 18th goal of the season.

Novak scored his eighth goal on the power play. Duchene made a great feed for his third assist of the game.

Injury news

The Predators announced Wednesday that forward Ryan Johansen had surgery and will miss 12 weeks.

Sharks forward Timo Meier missed his second consecutive game with an upper-body injury.

Up next

Predators: Visit the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.

Sharks: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.