Sharks to name next GM on Tuesday, reportedly have front-runner: Former longtime NHL forward Mike Grier

The Sharks are set to name their next general manager and early indications were that former longtime NHL forward Mike Grier was the front-runner for the position.

The Sharks would not confirm Grier’s hire but are ready to announce their choice Tuesday at 11 a.m. If Grier, 47, is named to the post, it is believed he would be the NHL’s first Black general manager.

Grier was the favorite for the position, Pierre LeBrun of TSN and the Athletic reported.

The Sharks’ search for their next GM began almost three months ago after Doug Wilson, following 19 years as the team’s top hockey executive, stepped down from the position on April 7 for health reasons.

The Sharks originally had a list of around 50 names for the job but recently whittled the number of GM candidates from a dozen early last month to between three and five finalists. Multiple reports indicated Grier and fellow former Sharks forward Ray Whitney were among the final group.

Grier, a hockey operations adviser with the New York Rangers since May 2021, played for the Sharks from 2006 to 2009 as part of a 14-year career that ended in 2011.

His brother, Chris Grier, has been the general manager of the Miami Dolphins since Jan. 2016.

With the Rangers, Grier worked with the hockey operations department in both hockey-related decisions and off-ice player and prospect development. He also assisted prospects in the Rangers organization, including players with the Rangers’ AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.

After his playing career ended in 2011, Grier served as a pro scout for the Chicago Blackhawks from 2014 to 2018 and was an assistant coach with the New Jersey Devils for two seasons from 2018 to 2020.

Wanting to give their next GM a chance to hire their own coaching staff, the Sharks on Friday dismissed Bob Boughner as their head coach, John MacLean and John Madden as assistants, and Dan Darrow as their video coach.

“We just came to the conclusion that, amongst everything else, we just want this fresh start moving forward with a general manager and a head coach,” Sharks’ interim general manager Joe Will said of the decision. “That will also create the opportunity for the general manager to find their head coach and partner up with them moving forward.”

Grier, a Detroit native, was a ninth-round draft choice of the St. Louis Blues in 1993 and attended Boston University from 1993 to 1996. After his college career, he stepped right into the NHL, starting a six-year run with the Edmonton Oilers that lasted until 2002.

Grier also played with the Washington Capitals from 2002 to 2004, and the Buffalo Sabres from 2003 to 2006 and 2009 to 2011. Grier had 383 points in 1,060 NHL games.

The Sharks’ decision comes on the week of the NHL Draft, which runs Thursday and Friday in Montreal. NHL free agency begins July 13.

The Sharks have missed the playoffs for three straight years, the longest stretch in franchise history.