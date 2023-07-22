Austin Steeves hasn’t missed a beat since Casa Grande High School’s baseball season ended in early June.

In fact, he’s gotten better.

Steeves, a rising senior at Casa, made his California Collegiate League debut Friday for the Sonoma Stompers against the Bay Area Admirals. And just like he’s been showing all year for the Gauchos, he turned in a vintage Austin Steeves performance.

“It was the first time I saw him; he had some buzz going, and I thought he was pretty dang good,” Stompers manager Zack Pace said of Steeves’ performance. “He filled up the zone, threw all three pitches for strikes. He dominated — dominated the whole time and pitched a heck of a ballgame.”

It started with the first batter, who Steeves struck out. What followed was a seven-inning, two-hit performance in which he threw 72 pitches, 48 of which were strikes.

First batter, first strikeout. Steeves clearly hasn’t missed a beat since the Gauchos’ season ended. A groundout and a fly out to Sebastiani ends the frame. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/sOPZhowsd3 — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) July 22, 2023

While the Stompers lost 7-1 on the evening, it was all positivity from the lefty, who got his first taste of collegiate-level hitting.

“I expected to learn a lot from facing these better hitters,” Steeves said. “Honestly, I was hoping to get rocked a little bit so I could learn and get better, but I mean I’m happy with pitching well against them too, obviously.”

The spot start capped a memorable few days for Steeves. Earlier in the week, he committed to playing baseball at Stanford University after his upcoming senior season at Casa.

While he was recruited heavily by schools on the West Coast and beyond (options included, but weren’t limited to, Cal, Arizona State and Oregon State), it was a camp two years ago in Palo Alto that set Steeves’ sights on the Cardinal.

“(Stanford) was the No. 1 choice from the very beginning,” Steeves admitted. “It was my first college camp I went to two years ago, met the coaches, met the players, and I just had a really good connection with them. So, when they decided to offer me, I gave it some thought but didn’t wait long to decide that (Stanford) is the place for me.”

In a bit of irony, Steeves’ catcher Friday in the Stompers game was none other than Cal’s Isaiah Velazco.

“It was a little awkward when I introduced myself, because he’s a Cal guy,” Steeves said with a grin on his face. “(Isaiah) is a cool guy, we got along well, but we’ll have a rivalry pretty soon.”

@AustinSteeves24 exits in the top of the eighth. Two hits allowed over seven strong. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/VGKdt1R2Lz — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) July 22, 2023

Steeves will now be able to fully focus on the Gauchos’ season next spring now that recruitment is over. It was a banner year for Steeves this past spring, as he finished second in the nation in strikeouts with 158 and boasted a 0.39 ERA over 89⅓ innings pitched.

He was also named The Press Democrat’s prep baseball player of the year, as well as California pitcher of the year by both SB Live and the Prep Baseball Report.

