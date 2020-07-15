Slain SRJC football player awarded honorary degree

SRJC football player Rashaun Harris, killed in a drive-by shooting May 29 in Sacramento, received a honorary Associate of Arts degree Tuesday, the school’s Board of Trustees announced.

“In the eight years I have been at the college,” said SRJC president Frank Chong, “I have never granted an honorary degree before. But this is appropriate. This is the right thing to do.”

The award was conceived by SRJC football coach Lenny Wagner and recently retired SRJC psychology instructor Brenda Flyswithhawks. Both spoke on a Zoom meeting to announce the award, both tearing up as they eulogized Harris, a victim of mistaken identity.

“It was an honor to know him and coach him,” Wagner said. “He was a conscientious gentleman. A promising life was taken away too soon. It’s not easy to find the exact words.”