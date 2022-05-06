Subscribe

Slumping Giants fall to Cardinals for 4th loss in row

JANIE MCCAULEY
ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 5, 2022, 10:31PM
SAN FRANCISCO — Yadier Molina homered leading off the third inning for his first RBI of the season, Tommy Edman hit a two-run single and another RBI single, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the stumbling San Francisco Giants 7-1 Thursday night.

Edman singled in the fifth to back right-hander Miles Mikolas (2-1) and again in the Cardinals’ four-run seventh. Tyler O’Neill added a two-run single that inning, and Juan Yepez also singled home a run.

St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman 2b513300.325
Goldschmidt 1b511001.275
Arenado 3b310020.348
O'Neill lf502203.213
Yepez dh402101.571
Bader cf400000.222
Molina c422100.228
Carlson rf422001.200
DeJong ss400001.119
Totals38712727
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yastrzemski cf402110.283
Pederson dh500001.295
Flores 1b402000.279
Crawford ss401001.221
Ruf lf401000.181
González rf302010.333
Estrada 2b310010.228
Vosler 3b401002.273
Casali c301011.182
Totals34110145
St. Louis0010204007120
San Francisco0000100001100

LOB – St. Louis 6, San Francisco 10. 2B – Edman (3), O'Neill (4), Carlson (5), González (2). HR – Molina (1), off Littell. RBIs – Molina (1), Edman 3 (14), O'Neill 2 (19), Yepez (1), Yastrzemski (4).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 2 (Goldschmidt, Bader); San Francisco 5 (Estrada, Pederson 2, Vosler 2). RISP – St. Louis 5 for 10; San Francisco 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – DeJong. GIDP – Bader, Yastrzemski, Pederson.

DP – St. Louis 2 (Edman, DeJong, Goldschmidt; Edman, DeJong, Goldschmidt); San Francisco 1 (Vosler, Estrada, Flores).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mikolas, W, 2-1571133951.53
Pallante, H, 11⅓00010151.38
Wittgren1⅔10000131.93
Whitley1⅔20002271.04
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Llovera1⅔00001172.25
Littell, L, 0-12⅔21103361.12
Brebbia1⅔20000121.64
Álvarez3220093.86
Santos100001210.00
McGee33301188.64
Rogers21110142.70
García1⅔00000120.00
Long1⅔00011153.48

Inherited runners-scored – Pallante 3-0, Santos 1-0, Rogers 2-2.

Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Junior Valentine.

T – 3:01. A – 22,562 (41,915).

San Francisco loaded the bases with two out in the sixth to chase Mikolas, but Andre Pallante relieved and retired Jason Vosler on a groundout.

Mikolas allowed one run on seven hits, struck out three and walked three over 5⅔ innings. The right-hander received run support for the first time in four starts.

Zack Littell (0-1) relieved opener Mauricio Llovera and surrendered Molina’s first home run of the year. It was the St. Louis star’s 999th career RBI and snapped a career-long stretch of 15 games to start a season without driving in a run — his previous being 10 games.

Molina’s 172nd career home run also tied Hall of Famer Ted Simmons for ninth on the Cardinals’ career list.

The reigning NL West champion, 107-win Giants lost their fourth straight and sixth of seven while opening a seven-game homestand.

San Francisco was outscored 12-2 in losing a two-game road series to the rival Dodgers and now 30-8 during the losing streak that started with Sunday’s 11-5 defeat to the Nationals.

Pujols farewell tour

Albert Pujols sent several souvenir home run baseballs over the left-field fence during batting practice as fans clamored to grab them.

After that, the 42-year-old slugger in his final season before expected retirement signed autographs for several minutes near the visitor’s dugout.

“It’s just part of having the gift and the blessing God has given me every day. Just enjoy your last tour around the city, the last time you probably step on the field and having fun with it,” Pujols said. “That’s what you play for, for the fans and just really humble. I thank God for a great career and great memories.”

Pujols played in his 2,984th game Wednesday at Kansas City and trails home run king Barry Bonds by two games to tie for 10th place on the career list at 2,986.

Trainer’s room

Cardinals: St. Louis plans to decide Saturday whether RHP Jack Flaherty is ready to throw a bullpen as he rehabs his troublesome pitching shoulder that has a small tear. ... There were no additional positive COVID-19 tests for the club.

Giants: OF LaMonte Wade Jr. is back in San Francisco and scheduled to return Friday. “I hope so,” manager Gabe Kapler said. ... RHP Littell was activated from the COVID-19 injured list. ... RHP Gregory Santos was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. RHP Tyler Beede was designated for assignment and INF Kevin Padlo optioned to Sacramento.

Up next

RHP Jordan Hicks (1-2, 3.65 ERA) pitches for St. Louis in the second game of the four-game weekend series opposite RHP Alex Cobb (1-1, 5.40), who is trying to end a two-start winless stretch since his victory April 12 against the Padres.

