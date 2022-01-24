Social media is having a field day with Aaron Rodgers, just like the 49ers did
It’s been two days since the San Francisco 49ers’ epic night in Green Bay sent Aaron Rodgers packing from the playoffs, and we still haven’t caught up to all the memes on our timeline.
Whether it was ridiculing his vaccine stance or his politics, social media was merciless on No. 12. Pretty much everyone took a shot, which is more than we can say for Aaron.
For starters, more than a few commenters drew parallels between the sports world and the political world:
And lots of folks needled (sorry) his questionable stance on vaccines.
And unlike Rodgers’ season, the fun isn’t over.
