Social media is having a field day with Aaron Rodgers, just like the 49ers did

It’s been two days since the San Francisco 49ers’ epic night in Green Bay sent Aaron Rodgers packing from the playoffs, and we still haven’t caught up to all the memes on our timeline.

Whether it was ridiculing his vaccine stance or his politics, social media was merciless on No. 12. Pretty much everyone took a shot, which is more than we can say for Aaron.

For starters, more than a few commenters drew parallels between the sports world and the political world:

“Russia, if you’re listening…I hope you are able to find 4 more points in last night’s game”



Aaron Rodgers — Smite!⚡️ (@7Veritas4) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers can still make it to the Super Bowl if Mike Pence has enough courage. — Daily Trix (@DailyTrix) January 23, 2022

And lots of folks needled (sorry) his questionable stance on vaccines.

Congratulations to Jimmy Garoppolo on replacing Dr Fauci as Aaron Rodgers’ least favorite Italian — Richard Staff (@RichardStaff) January 23, 2022

The only thing Aaron Rodgers hates more than science is playing against the 49ers. pic.twitter.com/uEXtLAr2Dy — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 23, 2022

The vaccine reduces the severity of COVID so much that Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated and yet his receivers didn't catch anything significant. — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) January 23, 2022

And unlike Rodgers’ season, the fun isn’t over.