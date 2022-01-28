Sonoma County 49ers fans head to Los Angeles for NFC championship game

When the San Francisco 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game Sunday afternoon, a few Sonoma County fans will be cheering from the stands of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Lifelong 49ers fan Seth Knox said it was a “once-in-a-lifetime” chance to attend a title game because Los Angeles is a short plane ride away.

He and his friend Jay Tierney are driving from Sonoma to Oakland International Airport for their flight to Los Angeles Sunday morning. But they won’t spend much time in Southern California after the game is over — they are headed home on the last flight to Oakland that night.

The quick trip is worth it to Knox and Tierney, who are confident that the 49ers are on their way to the Super Bowl. They point to the fact the 49ers have beaten the Rams the past six times they’ve played each other.

“You can’t have a much better track record in recent history than the 49ers against the Rams,” Knox said.

Besides being the first 49ers game Tierney has attended in about a decade, he’s also looking forward to some peace and quiet on the plane ride.

“I have three kids so flying solo without any children is easy,” he said.

Knox and Tierney predict they’ll see plenty of red jerseys at SoFi Stadium, despite the Rams’ attempts to keep tickets out of 49ers fans hands. And, according to the Los Angeles Times, they may be right. The publication reported ticket resale site Vivid Seats has estimated that 49ers fans will make up 65% of the game’s attendees.

“We saw them trying not to sell tickets to Niners fans, so we had do it,” Tierney said. “They baited us into it, basically.”

It was not difficult for Steve Silveria of Graton to purchase tickets to the game. He and his sons agreed they were attending the NFC championship no matter what, even if the Buccaneers won and they had to travel to Tampa.

Within 15 minutes of the Rams-Buccaneers game ending, he had three tickets to this weekend’s game.

“I wasn’t messing around,” Silveria said.

He and his sons are flying to Los Angeles Sunday morning, but unlike Tierney and Knox, they will spend the night there before flying home Monday.

The family already has decided to wear Dwight Clark, Joe Montana and Ronnie Lott’s jerseys to pay homage to their favorite former Niners.

Silveria is excited to cheer for the team in person for the first time in about 12 years, and he has few doubts that the 49ers are going to win.

“I think, in this case, it’s more than just luck,” he said. “They have more talent in the right spots.”