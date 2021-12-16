Sonoma County athletes make college picks

Makhi Johnson’s football journey will continue on to the central coast.

The Windsor High School wide receiver/cornerback signed his letter of intent with Cal Poly on Wednesday’s National Signing Day, dedicating his collegiate career to the engineering-heavy school in San Luis Obispo.

News of Johnson’s signing dropped late Wednesday, although Jaguars coach Paul Cronin said he signed at 7 a.m. but that the team gathered for somewhat of a surprise ceremony with about 50 people at 7 p.m.

“It was really cool to see the smile on his face, the tears in his eyes,” Cronin said. “We were trying to make it special.”

Johnson was aware of the gathering, but still humbled by it. He said Cal Poly’s welcoming feeling really put it over the top compared to other schools.

“It just felt like home,” Johnson said. “Like how it was when I came to Windsor. Everyone welcomed me and was like, ‘You actually have a spot here and you actually feel welcomed.’ Because I went on other visits previously … It wasn’t like that same feeling I got when I was at Cal Poly with (wide receivers) coach (Nick) Edwards and everybody.”

The engineering major hopes to work on cars someday, inspired by his dad’s previous project cars — a 442 Oldsmobile Cutlass and Chevrolet Corvette Stingray — and “The Fast and the Furious” movie series.

Cronin said Fresno State and Nevada had inquired about Johnson, but that his visit to the Cal Poly campus set it over the top.

“He came back from Cal Poly and said, ‘I love that place. I’m going there,’” Cronin said. “At that point he knew he found the right spot.”

The Mustangs play in the Big Sky Conference, part of the NCAA’s Division I Football Championship Subdivision.

Johnson finished the season with 52 catches for 1,127 yards and 13 touchdowns as Windsor won a North Coast Section title and competing in the state playoffs.

In other signings Wednesday:

Cardinal Newman offensive lineman Gabriel Bardis will move on to play at Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota, approximately 40 miles south of Minneapolis-St. Paul. Carleton plays Division III football.

“He’s driven, and he has priorities in order,” Cardinals coach Richard Sanchez said of Bardis. “Which means he wants to have a great education to help him on to the next 40 years, not just the next four.”

Sanchez commended Bardis as a lineman who adapted well to learning a new system quickly. Bardis called it a “one-month learning period.” Sanchez said he relied on him to point out the system’s particulars to other linemen.

“It was a little hard, but I think once you get a general grasp of the scheme, it’s pretty simple,” Bardis said.

Montgomery boys basketball star Nolan Bessire signed a letter of intent with Bowdoin College in southeast Maine, which touts an 8.8% acceptance rate, per its website. The school plays Division III basketball and competes in the New England Small College Athletic Conference.

Bessire said what appealed to him about Bowdoin, on top of the school’s academic reputation, was its deep athletic standing and the desire for the basketball team to have him be a part of the squad.

“It felt like it meant something to the coaches, it meant something to the players if I chose to go there,” Bessire said. “Just having a school that really wanted me to be there and cared if I went there or not was a big thing for me.”

