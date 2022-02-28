Sonoma County basketball, soccer teams make state NorCal playoffs

Cloverdale High School’s boys basketball team earned a No. 1 seed and first-round bye in the state’s Northern California playoffs on Sunday following a winning season that produced a league title and only two losses.

The 25-2 Eagles will skip the first round of the Division V playoffs and await the winner of No. 8 Yreka and No. 9 Weed, which meet Tuesday night.

Cloverdale, which won the North Central League I and only lost to Middletown during the regular season, will host the winner of Tuesday’s game on Thursday night at 6 p.m.

The winner of that game then advances to the NorCal semifinals, with a chance to eventually reach the state finals on March 11.

The top-seeded team in the Southern California half of the Division V bracket is Harbor Teacher of Wilmington, which went 17-0 this season.

Other Sonoma County teams that earned a trip to the state playoffs include the Cardinal Newman and West County girls, who battled all season long for the North Bay League Oak division title.

The Cardinals prevailed with a 10-0 league record (22-5 overall) and will open the Division I bracket as the No. 7 NorCal team with a home game Tuesday against No. 10 Palo Alto.

West County, meanwhile, which finished second in the NBL-Oak at 8-2 (23-5 overall), is seeded No. 4 in Division II and will host No. 13 Buchanan on Tuesday.

In the Division VI boys bracket, which is only Northern California teams, No. 8 Credo of Rohnert Park will open Wednesday on the road at top-seeded Weed. The winner advances to the semifinals of the small-school bracket on Saturday, with the final held March 8.

Three Sonoma County high school soccer teams also made the NorCal playoffs.

Fresh off the school’s first-ever North Coast Section girls title, the Windsor Jaguars will travel to Oak Ridge of El Dorado Hills on Tuesday as the eighth seed in Division I.

The Jaguars, the NBL-Oak champions, were the only Sonoma County team in soccer or basketball to win a section title this year after beating Redwood of Larkspur 2-0 on Saturday.

They’ll take a 16-1-2 record and a seven-game win streak into Tuesday’s matchup with the Oak Ridge Trojans, who won the Sierra Foothill League and finished 13-0-3, riding a nine-game hot streak.

In Division IV girls soccer, Sonoma Academy will travel to face Pioneer of San Jose on Tuesday. The sixth-seeded Coyotes won the NBL-Redwood division and hold a 17-1-2 overall record, while the third-seeded Mustangs went 13-5-5 on the season.

In boys soccer, Montgomery received the No. 6 seed in Division II and will travel to play No. 3 Saint Francis of Mountain View on Tuesday.

The Vikings went 15-3-5 on the season, winning the NBL-Oak but falling 2-1 to De La Salle in the North Coast Section title game on Saturday.

Unlike their basketball counterparts, winners of the NorCal soccer playoffs will not face a Southern California team in a state final.