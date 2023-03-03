Sonoma County Flyers teen hockey team playing in state finals

A team of North Bay high school hockey players is in Southern California this weekend for a chance at a state title.

The 20 members of the Sonoma County Flyers, fresh off winning the Northern California championship last week, are competing against seven other squads in Anaheim for the California Amateur Hockey Association title.

The round-robin state tournament is the culmination of a season that began with late-summer workouts for the Flyers, one they hope concludes with a championship in Sunday’s tournament finale.

To follow the Flyers’ progress, check out their Facebook page here.