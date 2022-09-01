Sonoma County kayaking trio competes at world championships in Hungary

Three Sonoma County athletes traveled to Hungary this week to compete in the junior/under-23 kayaking and canoeing world championships, joining more than 1,000 other paddlers.

Philip Majumdar, 19, and Leah Ahmed, 16, both of Petaluma, were joined by 18-year-old Petri Alva of Rohnert Park at the event, which began Wednesday.

The three began their paddling careers as part of River Town Racers in Petaluma. Each competed in different distances at the Hungary event.

Alva is competing in three junior events in his one-person kayak, at 500, 1,000 and 5,000 meters.

He didn’t advance out of the 1,000-meter heats but will compete Friday in the 500 meters and Sunday in the 5,000.

Majumdar was part of a four-person under-23 team racing at the 500-meter distance. His squad advanced out of Wednesday’s preliminary heats but finished ninth in its semifinal heat, missing the finals.

Ahmed’s four-person team finished ninth in Wednesday’s 500-meter semifinal, missing the finals.