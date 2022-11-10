Sonoma County prep athletes announce college plans on early signing day

It’s that time of year, when high school student-athletes from around the area cement their next move: participating in college athletics.

While Sonoma County football signees will have their date later on, many area standouts in other sports signed their letters of intent Wednesday, detailing their college plans.

Below is an initial list of the athletes from Sonoma County who have signed on the dotted line so far. Updates will be added to the list at pressdemocrat.com.

Montgomery

Michelle Salas, girls soccer, Cal Lutheran University

Janae Schwan, girls soccer, Chico State

Kalani Gonzales, girls soccer, University of Hawaii-Hilo

Jude DeVries, cross country, Cal Poly SLO

Windsor

Jadyn Holdenried, girls soccer, Washington

Elsa Nolen, girls soccer, Regis University

Will Hoff, boys golf, UC Santa Barbara

Petaluma

Aaron Davainis, baseball, Cal

Piner

Malina Weerts, softball, Briar Cliff University

Sonoma Valley

Lola Martin, volleyball, Academy of Art, San Francisco

Santa Rosa

Xochilt Hernandez, softball, Fort Lewis College

Maria Carrillo

Lily Mulligan, track and field, San Diego State

Elianah DeMange, track and field, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Josh Volmerding, baseball, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Olivia Rivera, softball, Cal State University San Marcos

Alex LemMon, golf, Holy Names University

Do you know of a Sonoma County athlete who signed a National Letter of Intent this week? Email sports@pressdemocrat.com.