Sonoma County prep athletes announce college plans on early signing day

It’s that time of year, when high school student-athletes from around the area cement their next move: participating in college athletics.
While Sonoma County football signees will have their date later on, many area standouts in other sports signed their letters of intent Wednesday, detailing their college plans.
Below is an initial list of the athletes from Sonoma County who have signed on the dotted line so far. Updates will be added to the list at pressdemocrat.com.
Montgomery
Michelle Salas, girls soccer, Cal Lutheran University
Janae Schwan, girls soccer, Chico State
Kalani Gonzales, girls soccer, University of Hawaii-Hilo
Jude DeVries, cross country, Cal Poly SLO
Windsor
Jadyn Holdenried, girls soccer, Washington
Elsa Nolen, girls soccer, Regis University
Will Hoff, boys golf, UC Santa Barbara
Petaluma
Aaron Davainis, baseball, Cal
Piner
Malina Weerts, softball, Briar Cliff University
Sonoma Valley
Lola Martin, volleyball, Academy of Art, San Francisco
Santa Rosa
Xochilt Hernandez, softball, Fort Lewis College
Maria Carrillo
Lily Mulligan, track and field, San Diego State
Elianah DeMange, track and field, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
Josh Volmerding, baseball, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
Olivia Rivera, softball, Cal State University San Marcos
Alex LemMon, golf, Holy Names University
Do you know of a Sonoma County athlete who signed a National Letter of Intent this week? Email sports@pressdemocrat.com.
