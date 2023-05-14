It’s already been a pretty good track season in Sonoma County, with personal, school and meet records being set by local athletes.

The success continued Saturday at area meets across the North Coast Section region, ahead of next weekend’s Meet of Champions in Dublin. Sonoma County athletes competed in both the Redwood Empire and Class A meets with hopes of advancing to next weekend’s NCS finale.

In general, the top six finishers in each event qualify for the Meet of Champions. A few of the highlights:

Redwood Empire meet

Held at San Rafael High School, the competition featured 10 teams from across Sonoma County and a little beyond. It included schools from one of the two North Bay Leagues and the Vine Valley Athletic League.

And it was a busy day, as Sonoma County showed up and showed out.

Maria Carrillo took first place in the girls 4x100 relay, as the team of Lily Mulligan, Elianah DeMange Sydney Moore and Kathryn O'Malley ran a 48.65. Cardinal Newman’s quartet of Hannah Maida, Bella D'Amico, Vivien Jordan and Abbie Mullins finished sixth in the race with a time of 51.10.

Carrillo also placed second in the boys 4x100, as Beau Gleeson, Cohen Ferrari, Alexander Ong and Jai Gray finished with a time of 43.60. Right behind them in third was Rancho Cotate, whose team of Gio Martinez, Sai Vadrawale, Tupotu Hale and Jacob Pruitt raced to a time of 43.96.

Pruitt also topped the 100-meter dash with an 11.08. Santa Rosa’s Elijah Hansen placed second with an 11.11, while Cardinal Newman’s Trenton Lloyd finished fifth with a time of 11.22.

Vadrawale set a new personal best in the 110-meter hurdles, finishing second with a time of 15 seconds flat. Just like the Viking Classic, he was followed by Piner’s NJ Robert (15.86) and Montgomery’s Xander Newman (15.90). Healdsburg’s Erick Gutierrez rounded things out in sixth place, with a new personal record of 16.45.

Sonoma County swept the top three places in the girls 400-meter race, and all three athletes set new personal records. Montgomery’s Elizabeth Beiswanger won with a time of 56.65, a top-50 time in the state. Carrillo’s Elianah DeMange followed with a 57.70 and Analy’s Elena King ran a 59.84.

Montgomery sophomore phenom Hanne Thomsen continued her dominance in the distance events, winning both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. Her teammate on the boys’ side, Jude DeVries, finished second in the 1,600, with a personal record of 4:15.69.

You can view the full results here.

Class A meet

Held at Montgomery High School, the meet included four local schools.

Sonoma Academy had quite a day, placing first in the boys 300-meter hurdles and the girls 1,600-meter run. Henry Xiao took the title in the hurdling event with a personal record of 41.78, while Athena Ryan ran a 5:03.07 to take the 1,600.

Tiernan Colby notched two second-place finishes to qualify for the Meet of Champions, first in the boys 1,600-meter race with a time of 4:22.69, then again in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:33.53.

Credo’s Isador Shalev qualified with a third-place finish in the boys high jump with a height of 5 feet, 8 inches.

Technology did well in the field events, as two athletes qualified for the MOC. Caleb Weaver took third in the boys discus with a final throw of 123 feet, 2 inches, smashing his old PR of 120-03 by nearly three feet. James Paul-Milner also set a new personal best in the boys triple jump, leaping to 40-08.25 (his previous best was 38-05).

View the full results here.

