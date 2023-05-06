Sonoma County youth wrestlers claim medals at state meet

What a showing for the Spring Hills Wrestling program.

The Sonoma County club for kids from elementary through high school had 10 of its wrestlers received medals at the recent state championships in Fresno — and one, William Hesz, came away with the state title in the 8-and-under bracket for competitors between 85 and 95 pounds.

Spring Hills, headquartered in Santa Rosa, had a total of 17 youth competing at the USA Wrestling-sponsored state meet, in both Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling.

