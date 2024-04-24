Prep baseball rankings: New team enters top 3; Windsor rises into top 7

Last week was set up to be a big week for area baseball — and it certainly delivered.

Cardinal Newman and Casa Grande — the top two teams in The Press Democrat’s rankings yet again this week — provided an instant classic Saturday, with the Gauchos winning the nonleague showdown 3-2.

It was hotly debated whether the Gauchos would leapfrog the Cardinals for the top spot, but their series split with crosstown rival Petaluma earlier in the week — combined with Newman’s thrashing of No. 6 Maria Carrillo — ultimately means the Cardinals stay on top for now.

That Casa/Petaluma split benefited the Trojans immensely, as they jumped from fifth to third in the rankings. Ukiah, which has lost three out of the last four contests, dropped to fourth, while Vine Valley Athletic League leader Vintage drops a spot to No. 5 after losing to San Marin.

Carrillo retains the sixth spot despite being swept by Newman, but the Pumas have a huge league series this week against No. 7 Windsor, which joins the top seven this week after winning three out of the last four games, including a 7-0 victory over Ukiah.

1. Cardinal Newman (13-5)

Last ranking: 1

Since last ranking: 2-1, swept No. 6 Maria Carrillo 16-5 and 12-1; lost to No. 2 Casa Grande 3-2

This week: at Rancho Cotate (9-9), Tuesday*; vs. Rancho Cotate, Thursday*; vs. Elk Grove (14-9), Friday; vs. No. 4 Ukiah (10-5) at Oracle Park, Monday*

2. Casa Grande (13-5)

Last ranking: 2

Since last ranking: 2-1, split series with No. 3 Petaluma (won 5-2 and lost 9-5); beat No. 1 Cardinal Newman 3-2

This week: vs Justin-Siena (11-6), Tuesday*; at. Justin-Siena, Thursday*; vs. San Ramon Valley (12-7) at Islanders Field (Lathrop), Saturday

3. Petaluma (12-7)

Last ranking: 5

Since last ranking: 1-1, split with No. 2 Casa Grande (lost 5-2 and won 9-5)

This week: at American Canyon (11-9), Tuesday*; vs. American Canyon, Thursday*; vs No. 6 Maria Carrillo (9-7), Saturday

4. Ukiah (10-5)

Last ranking: 3

Since last ranking: 1-1, split with No. 7 Windsor (lost 7-0 and won 11-3)

This week: at Analy (5-12-2), Tuesday*; vs. Analy, Thursday*; at Cardinal Newman (13-5) at Oracle Park, Monday*

5. Vintage (10-8)

Last ranking: 4

Since last ranking: 0-1, lost to San Marin 5-2

This week: at Napa (8-12), Tuesday*; vs. Napa, Thursday*; at Sonoma Valley (8-10), Friday*

6. Maria Carrillo (9-7)

Last ranking: 6

Since last ranking: 0-2, lost to No. 1 Cardinal Newman 16-5 and 12-1

This week: at No. 7 Windsor (7-6-1), Tuesday*; vs No. 7 Windsor, Thursday*; at No. 3 Petaluma (12-7), Saturday

7. Windsor (7-6-1)

Last ranking: Not ranked

Since last ranking: 1-1, split series with No. 4 Ukiah, won 7-0 and lost 11-3

This week: vs. No. 6 Maria Carrillo (9-7), Tuesday*; at No. 6 Maria Carrillo, Thursday*

* = league game

On the bubble (alphabetical order): American Canyon (11-9), Credo (9-2), Justin-Siena (11-6), Montgomery (11-7-1), Rancho Cotate (9-9), Sonoma Valley (8-10), Technology (11-1).

Justin-Siena falls out of the rankings after losing three out of their last four games, including a series split with Napa. The Braves now have to play No. 2 Casa Grande this week.

A red-hot Rancho Cotate team will play Newman this week, and that rescheduled Oracle Park game between Newman and Ukiah at Oracle Park will take place Monday. All three games should have big implications as far as the North Bay League Oak standings go.

The Trojans will face a stingy American Canyon squad, another team that is on the bubble and in striking distance of the top seven. The Wolves have a series split with Casa Grande and have won five out of their last six games.

Technology and Credo, both in the NCL II, continue to battle it out for the league title, with Tech getting an upper hand last week by beating Credo 4-1.

