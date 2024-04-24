Prep softball rankings: Tie at the top as Vine Valley Athletic League race tightens

With just a handful of league games left for softball squads around the area, one thing is abundantly clear:

Title races are still as unpredictable as when league play began.

For the second time this season, there is a tie for the top spot in The Press Democrat’s rankings.

Casa Grande, which was ranked second last week, vaulted back into a tie with Vintage after a 4-0 week that saw the Gauchos crush American Canyon, finish a sweep of rival Petaluma and pick up two huge nonleague wins over Livermore and Sheldon.

The Crushers, on the other hand, took care of business by sweeping Sonoma Valley before losing to North Coast Section divisional foe Foothill. Presuming both squads get through their league tests Wednesday, it all sets up a mouthwatering rematch on Friday at Vintage.

Despite losing to fourth-ranked Cardinal Newman last week, Rancho Cotate continues to jump as they took the fifth spot with a win over Petaluma, which has dropped from the rankings after a six-game losing streak.

St. Helena has stayed consistent since a loss to Cloverdale and moves up to six. Maria Carrillo, which missed out on the rankings last week, reenters after upsetting Cardinal Newman.

T-1. Vintage (12-3-1)

Last ranking: 1

Since last ranking: 2-1, swept Sonoma Valley 5-2 and 10-3; lost to Foothill 5-4

This week: at Napa (7-9), Wednesday*; vs. T-No. 1 Casa Grande (15-2), Friday*

T-1. Casa Grande (15-2)

Last ranking: 2

Since last ranking: 4-0, beat American Canyon 11-1, Petaluma 11-7, Livermore 7-1 and Sheldon 3-2

This week: vs. Justin-Siena (3-11), Wednesday*; at T-No. 1 Vintage (12-3-1), Friday*

3. American Canyon (13-4)

Last ranking: 3

Since last ranking: 2-1, beat Petaluma 8-7 (10) and Sonoma Valley 13-3; lost to Casa Grande 11-1

This week: vs. Petaluma (8-9), Wednesday*; at Justin-Siena (3-11), Friday*

4. Cardinal Newman (13-5)

Last ranking: 4

Since last ranking: 1-1, beat Rancho Cotate 9-2; lost to Maria Carrillo 4-2

This week: vs. Analy (10-6), Tuesday*; at Windsor (7-6), Thursday*; at Montgomery (3-7-1), Monday*

5. Rancho Cotate (9-6)

Last ranking: 6

Since last ranking: 1-1, lost to Cardinal Newman 9-2; beat Petaluma 3-2

This week: at No. 7 Maria Carrillo (12-4), Tuesday*, vs. Montgomery (3-7-1), Thursday*, vs Alhambra (6-6), Saturday

6. St. Helena (12-4)

Last ranking: 7

Since last ranking: 2-0, beat Kelseyville 7-5 and Clear Lake 2-1

This week: at Middletown, Tuesday*; at Fort Bragg, Friday*, vs, Middletown, Monday*

7. Maria Carrillo (9-6-1)

Last ranking: Not ranked

Since last ranking: 3-1, beat Cardinal Newman 4-2, Montgomery 4-1, and Los Gatos 3-2; lost to Monterey 11-1

This week: vs. No. 5 Rancho Cotate (9-6), Tuesday*; at Analy (10-6), Thursday*

* = league game

Dropped out: No. 5 Petaluma

On the bubble (alphabetical order): Analy (10-6), Cloverdale (9-2), Petaluma (8-9), Napa (7-9), Sonoma Valley (9-9), St. Vincent (9-3), Windsor (7-6)

Cloverdale continues to impress and has a win over St. Helena, but St. Helena’s resume keeps the Saints above the Eagles. They will meet again in the final game of the season, and if both clubs keep winning until then, it could be for the NCL I league title.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @kodoherty22.