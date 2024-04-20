Prep roundup: League titles being decided in track and field, lacrosse and more

As league title races ramp up in baseball and softball, they are also ramping up — or have been decided — in other spring sports.

Track and field

The Santa Rosa boys clinched the North Bay League title after going 4-0 in league dual meets and having a bye next week. The Panthers clinched after beating Analy 93-42 on Wednesday.

On the girls side, Maria Carrillo could clinch the league title with a win over Windsor next week. Carrillo has been undefeated so far this season in league dual meets as well.

Boys volleyball

Both Analy (9-1) and American Canyon (8-1) sit in first place with one league loss heading into the final week. Analy has two league games left, while AmCan has three. They will play each other next Thursday at Analy for what could be the league championship.

Cardinal Newman (7-3) could play spoiler, as the Cardinals play AmCan in the last game of the season next Friday.

Lacrosse

On the lacrosse field, Justin-Siena is a perfect 8-0 in boys league play and clinched the Vine Valley Athletic League regular-season title. Cardinal Newman finished second at 7-1, with their only league loss coming to the Braves.

Both are the top two teams heading into the VVAL tournament next week. Justin-Siena will play No. 4 Rancho, while Newman will play No. 3 Casa Grande, both on Wednesday. The winners will play in the tournament championship game Friday, April 26.

The Justin-Siena girls have also clinched the regular-season league title with a game to go in league play. The last round of league play was played Friday night, and the girls, like the boys, will play a league tournament next week.

Boys golf

Cardinal Newman beat Analy 196-227 on Friday to set up a league-deciding clash with Windsor next Thursday at Fountaingrove Golf Club. Cambron Nevill earned medalist honors Friday with a match-low 35.

