Sonoma Raceway set for packed NASCAR weekend

A year removed from holding the Bay Area’s first large-scale event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sonoma Raceway’s premier weekend of racing and entertainment is set to return bigger than ever.

The annual NASCAR weekend is set for a triumphant, COVID restrictions-free return starting on Thursday and concluding with the Toyota/Save Mart 350 Cup Series race on Sunday, June 12. It’ll be the first time since 2019 that the largest sporting event in Sonoma County and the greater Bay Area, which routinely draws crowds in the upper tens of thousands, will be held at full capacity.

“One thing we noticed then was that the fans were really eager to come back,” said Jill Gregory, executive vice president and general manager of Sonoma Raceway. “So, the fact that we can now host our event with a full schedule, and actually a more robust schedule than we’ve had in probably 20 years, and have it at full capacity and the access to drivers that fans are used to — seeing drivers, seeing all the activities — it’s really going to be a one-of-a-kind experience.”

This will be the 33rd time that the NASCAR Cup Series will be held at Sonoma’s unique and challenging road course, and while Sunday’s race — featuring drivers like Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Kurt and Kyle Busch — will be the headliner and biggest draw of the weekend, Gregory and the staff at Sonoma Raceway have ensured that fans will have no shortage of entertainment over the four-day event.

“We just want to host the fans and show them a great time and the spectacle that the NASCAR race is,” Gregory said. “They’re going to have three days of on-track activity, we’re going to have entertainment and live music and kid zone activities and a camper appreciation party.

“We really just want to welcome fans back and remind them how much they love the NASCAR race here in Sonoma.”

This will be Gregory’s first unrestrained stab at the event since becoming executive vice president and general manager of the facility in February 2021. The Modesto native and former NASCAR executive assumed leadership of the 1,600-acre property after Steve Page retired at the end of 2020. Her first task, just months into her tenure, was to put on NASCAR weekend amid a bevy of COVID restrictions.

Last year’s event, the first large-scale sporting event in the Bay Area since the pandemic began, was limited to 33% capacity and drew around an estimated 15,000 people. While that was down from the over 50,000 it drew in years past, it was a welcome change from 2020, when the NASCAR event was outright canceled.

“We’re doing all the things that we would normally do to really open our doors, dusting the place off, so to speak,” Gregory said. “Not that we didn’t do that last year, but one of the things we had to do last year was work on several different contingency plans because we were kind of down to the last minute knowing what the restrictions were going to be.

“So this year, we’ve really had the full year to focus on having the big party and really what that’s allowed us to do is go back and listen to the fans, hear what they love about being out here.”

Fan outreach was a big driver for some of the weekend’s biggest additions, Gregory said.

This year’s race will feature the return of the track’s chute layout for the first time since 2018, thanks in large to feedback from fans. The chute — different from the carousel layout, the original design for the track and one that was brought back for the races in 2019 and 2021 — was used from 1988 to 2018.

“Overwhelmingly, the fans told us they wanted to see the chute back,” Gregory said. “They liked the carousel; it was kind of different and fun, but what the chute does is it provides more laps, so that means for some of our turns that are a little more challenging to navigate ... the drivers have got to show all of their skills.”

Saturday is also packed with action on the track. Getting the slate started will be qualifying runs for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series — which is making its first return to Sonoma since 1998 — around 10 a.m., with the full race later in the day at 4:30 p.m.

In between will be the 65-lap Automobile Racing Club of America’s Menards Series West race at 11:30 a.m., followed by NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying.

Fans will be able to watch all the action from a 1,900-square-foot hospitality tent that’s been constructed near the main entrance to the track and overlooks Turn 11, where a good chunk of the action usually takes place.

“It’ll be really a one-of-a-kind hospitality venue here in the valley,” Gregory said. “This will be a good chance to show it off to some of our partners and clients and then hopefully after the NASCAR race, we’ll get some of our local partners to come out and take a look at it, too.”

Coming off the COVID year, Gregory and the staff at Sonoma are looking to apply what they learned over the last 12 months toward the future of the raceway. The big events, like NASCAR, will always be the focus of their planning, but they hope to expand their smaller-scale events to keep business rolling year-round.

During some of the more restrictive times of the pandemic last year, the raceway was still able to hold some events due to the outdoor, spread-out nature of the track. Gregory said raceway officials recognize the potential for the growth in that area and are now looking to expand their offerings.

“We, like everyone else, need to have our business reflect what our customers want and I think we’re seeing that they want to come out here for some big events, but day in and day out they really want to come out and get in a go-cart or, if they’re in a car club and don’t want to race their cars up and down Highway 101, then we’re a good alternative to that,” Gregory said. “That’s kind of where our business is trending.”

NASCAR weekend will kick off the raceway’s busy summer calendar. The next big highlight will the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals from July 22-24. Since IndyCar left the raceway in 2018, NASCAR and NHRA have been the two premier series at the track. Gregory said she’s open to bringing more into the fold in the future.

“The calendar for us is a big puzzle,” she said. “We want to anchor it with these big spectator events, always open to new ones and constantly want to give fans what they want, but also have no shortage of day-in and day-out activities and partners that want to be out here.”

