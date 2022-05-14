Sonoma State softball on win streak in NCAA tournament

Not labeled as a team to watch or a team to beat in their region at the beginning of the NCAA Division II softball tournament, the Sonoma State Seawolves are now one win away from advancing to Super Regionals.

The Seawolves used one of their patented rallies to stun CSU Monterey Bay 4-3 on Thursday and cruised past Northwest Nazarene 4-0 on Friday at the campus of CSU San Marcos.

Sonoma State (42-16) relied on one pitcher over 10 innings across both contests: Jesse Dupuis. Called in for relief on Thursday, when she allowed just one run across three innings, Dupuis started on Friday and pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing five hits and striking out five.

Dupuis said keeping runs off the board in relief on Thursday was key because despite the two-run deficit, she figured the Seawolves would rally back.

“We’re going to come back in the seventh; that’s just what we're doing right now,” Dupuis said. “Every single inning, even if we’re losing, is super important for us to hold them. It’s stressful, but I know our hitters have my back and we’ve been coming back all season.”

In that Thursday comeback — scoring three runs in the bottom of the final inning — Giana Hays hit a triple off the top of the wall to plate Carissa Marquez to make it a one-run game, before scoring the tying run on Rylee Nishimoto’s single. Nishimoto then scored the winning run on an error following Courtney Jack’s single.

On Friday, Sonoma State took an early 2-0 lead thanks to home runs from Jordyn Martinez and Lauren Mirtoni.

In between frames Friday, Dupuis said she told her teammates they could use some insurance.

“Right before the seventh inning, I told everybody, ‘You give me one more run and I guarantee they’re not going to score three runs in one inning,” Dupuis said. “We just need that insurance run. We just need one more and this game is ours.’

“They came back and gave me two more runs and that was all we needed. I knew our defense was going to shut them down from there.”

Dupuis felt good after Friday’s game, and said she’d be ready if called upon for Saturday’s contest.

“I totally could, yes,” she said when asked if she could start.

The Seawolves will play CSU San Marcos on Saturday at 11 a.m. If Sonoma State wins, they advance to the Super Regional round. If San Marcos wins, the two teams play again immediately after the morning game, with the winner advancing.