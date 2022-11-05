Sonoma State women headed to CCAA soccer final after double-overtime thriller

This is what tournament play is all about.

The top-seeded Sonoma State women needed two goals in the second overtime period to beat No. 4 Chico State 2-1 on their home field Friday in the opener of the California Collegiate Athletic Association’s postseason tournament.

In the latest chapter of this historic rivalry, the Wildcats’ counterattack was giving Sonoma State (12-3-3) all sorts of problems, constantly getting into the Seawolves’ half of the pitch. Chico (8-5-5) had 18 shots on goal to Sonoma’s nine.

“It’s such an intense rivalry between Chico and Sonoma, so we knew the game was going to be intense, there’s no avoiding that,” Sonoma State head coach Emiria Salzmann said. “They beat us earlier in the year, and deservedly so, so we were aware of that as well. We knew the strength that they had in their attack, and particularly their counterattack, which is not always the easiest thing to do in our game.”

It was around the 12-minute mark when the Wildcats started gaining momentum. They scored off a corner kick, but a player was deemed offside, so the score remained 0-0.

Another chance came in the 37th minute, but the Chico shot over the outstretched gloves of Seawolves goalkeeper Phoebe Barnes hit the crossbar.

The Seawolves, however, weren’t without their chances. CCAA Offensive Player of the Year Lexi Zandonella-Arasa seemed to score a breakaway goal with time winding down in the first half, burying the ball in the back of the net.

But video review showed the ball didn’t hit the net before time expired, so the game remained scoreless at the half.

The second half was a defensive display on both sides, with not many chances developing for either team. The scoreless game then went into the first of two 10-minute overtime periods.

In the first overtime, Chico was awarded a penalty with 5:09 left. Wildcats goalkeeper Emma Hofmann stepped up and buried it into the right corner, and it looked like Chico would pull off the 1-0 upset.

But then, Sonoma State’s players of the year entered.

Zandonella-Arasa and CCAA Defensive Player of the Year Julia Pritchard took over in the second overtime. Pritchard scored the game-tying goal after a beautiful turn on her right foot, crushing a shot that traveled over Hofmann’s hands and into the top corner. Makenna Mcadoo had an assist.

“Right as I got the ball, I knew where my range was, and I turned and just ripped it,” Pritchard said. “We only had 10 minutes, so we had to try something.”

Not a minute later, the Seawolves were awarded a penalty kick with 7:49 left. Zandonella-Arasa stepped up, took one look at Hofmann and buried the game winner that sent Sonoma State to Sunday’s tournament final.

“Well, I did not go the way I intended to go,” Zandonella-Arasa said afterward about her game-winning kick. “Usually, I go to the left if you’re facing the goal, but I just knew I had to hit it as hard as I could, honestly.”

The win marks the Seawolves’ fifth consecutive trip to the CCAA championship game. They will take on No. 3 Cal State L.A., which was a 1-0 winner over second-seeded Stanislaus State in Friday’s other semifinal. That game is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at Sonoma State.

“This team has been ready to go for a long time — they don’t just get up for this moment — and it’s very easy to coach a team that’s ready to go,” Salzmann said. “The girls are fine, they just need to be rested ... it’s just being clear about our roles, managing myself and being prepared for the matchup on Sunday.”