PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts will return from a two-game absence and start at quarterback for the Eagles against the New York Giants on Sunday, NFL sources said.

Hurts was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. He was a limited participant at practice all week as he continued to work back from the right shoulder sprain he suffered on Dec. 18 against the Bears. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said earlier Friday that Hurts was trending in the direction of playing, but that he still had obstacles to clear.

He is now through those protocols.

Asked if there was a risk of reinjuring his shoulder if Hurts wasn’t 100% upon return, Sirianni said, “Everything is taken into account. We’re not going to want to put anybody out there if they’re going to hurt themselves worse than what it is.”

The Eagles likely will curtail Hurts’ involvement in the run game and emphasize the need to avoid contact. Still, the No. 1 seed in the playoffs is on the line and a win will give the team the all-important first round bye and home field throughout the postseason.

The Giants, who are locked into the No. 6 seed, are expected to rest key starters like quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. The Eagles had two chances to secure the top seed, but lost at the Cowboys and at home against the Saints last week with backup Gardner Minshew under center.

Hurts’ return, the Eagles hope, will buoy an offense that scored a season-low 10 points against New Orleans.