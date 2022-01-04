South Carolina stays No. 1 in women's AP Top 25 despite loss; Stanford No. 2

South Carolina remained the No. 1 team in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll on Monday despite experiencing its first loss of the season last week.

The Gamecocks (13-1, 1-1 SEC) fell to Missouri 70-69 in overtime Thursday on a last-second shot. South Carolina, which rebounded with a victory on Sunday, still received 22 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel to stay the top choice in the poll.

Coach Dawn Staley’s squad has beat five top-10 teams this season, including the No. 2 team twice. Stanford remained in second place.

It isn’t the first time that a team lost and remained No. 1 in the poll. Back when Louisiana Tech was a powerhouse in the early 1980s, the Lady Techsters saw their 54-game winning streak snapped by Old Dominion. Louisiana Tech stayed No. 1 the next week.

Louisville, which received five first-place votes this week, was third and Arizona was fourth. The Wildcats, who haven't played since Dec. 17 because of COVID-19 issues, got the other three first-place votes. North Carolina State followed Arizona.

Indiana moved up two spots to sixth after an overtime win over then-No. 6 Maryland. Tennessee, Michigan and Texas moved ahead of the Terrapins, who fell to 10th.

Baylor saw its run of 137 consecutive weeks in the top 10 end, after the Bears lost to Kansas State on Sunday. That was the longest active streak after UConn's ended a few weeks earlier. Baylor dropped to 14th in the poll. Louisville is now the active leader with 81 consecutive polls.

Missouri, bolstered by its victory over South Carolina, went from receiving no votes last week to just missing the AP Top 25. While the Tigers fell short of making the poll, Oklahoma jumped in at No. 23. The Sooners are ranked for the first time since 2017.

COVID-19

As of Sunday, more than 260 Division I women's basketball games have been canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus since the season began. A majority of those have come after mid-December.

Streak busters

It was a week that saw a few longtime streaks come to an end. Indiana's win over Maryland was the Hoosiers' first against the the Terrapins in 12 tries. Baylor's loss to Kansas State was its first in 18 years, ending a 36-game winning streak by the Bears.

Men’s poll

Baylor is the clear choice for No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. And the voters seem to agree on the group of teams behind the Bears, too.

The reigning national champions kept their firm hold on the top spot Monday, earning all 61 first-place votes for the third time in four weeks. It also marked the second straight week that there were no new teams entering the rankings, with the poll representing another reshuffling of the same group, including an unchanged top seven.

The Bears haven’t done anything to shake voters’ confidence, either. They entered the week as the only team ranked in top five in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency rankings for offense (117.6 points scored per 100 possessions) and defense (87.5).

Baylor (13-0) has won 19 straight games going back to last year’s title run in the Indianapolis bubble. That has included double-digit margins of victory against current No. 10 Michigan State in the title game of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas and against No. 19 Villanova.

The Bears won at No. 11 Iowa State on Saturday to open Big 12 play, tenuously holding at least a two-possession lead throughout the second half with a balanced attack, with six players scoring at least nine points.