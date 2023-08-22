A day after drawing outrage by grabbing and forcefully kissing Spanish forward Jennifer Hermoso on the lips during the Women’s World Cup medals ceremony, Spain’s soccer federation chief issued something of an apology.

“I have to apologize,” the official, Luis Rubiales, said in a video broadcast by the federation on Monday afternoon. “Probably I made a mistake.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qqiuGj-rnPI">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The kiss was delivered in Sydney, Australia, only a few feet from where the Spanish queen, Letizia, was standing onstage as she congratulated the women’s team for beating England, 1-0, to capture its first World Cup trophy on Sunday.

Video footage shows Rubiales enveloping Hermoso in his arms, grabbing her face between his hands and planting a kiss full on her mouth.

Spaniards reacted with confusion and disgust on social media. Many saw it as evidence of a callous disregard for Hermoso and, more broadly, lingering sexism in soccer.

At first, Rubiales responded with flippancy, brushing off his critics as “losers” in a late-night interview with the Cadena Cope radio station before boarding a flight back to Spain from Australia.

“We shouldn’t pay attention to idiots and stupid people,” he said then, claiming that the kiss had been just a “peck between two friends celebrating something.”

But by the time his long-haul flight landed in Spain on Monday morning, condemnation of his behavior was widespread in Spain.

Adding his voice to the chorus of complaints, the minister of culture and sport, Miquel Iceta, called for an explanation from the soccer chief, pointing out that it was unacceptable to congratulate soccer players by kissing them on the lips.

Rubiales then changed his tune. “There was no bad intention by either party,” he said Monday. “We saw it as natural,” he added, apparently referring to Hermoso. “But it has caused a commotion and people are offended, so I must apologize.”

Attempts to reach Rubiales by phone and email were not successful on Sunday or Monday.

As for Hermoso, she seemed to have been taken by surprise by the kiss on Sunday, and expressed her distaste in a post-match video, saying, “Hey, but I didn’t like that!”

Later, she appeared to downplay the episode. “It was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture,” she said, “because of the huge joy of winning a World Cup.”