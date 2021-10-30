Spirits high as Petaluma, Casa Grande prepare for Egg Bowl rivalry

The stakes were high, their spirits higher still.

Before changing into their football kit on Monday, the first day of preparation for this year’s Egg Bowl, their annual game against crosstown rival Casa Grande, many Petaluma High School players showed up in pajamas.

“It’s pajama day — part of Egg Bowl Spirit Week,” explained defensive end London Sundell, who described his own flannel PJs as “very comfortable.”

One thing you notice about this surprising Petaluma squad, 7-1 and locked in a four-way logjam with Casa Grande, Vintage and American Canyon for first place in the Vine Valley Athletic League, is how loose and comfortable they are together.

“I’ve never had this much fun playing football,” said Henry Ellis, the junior quarterback whose passing talent has added considerable zing this season to a triple-option attack which has, in years past, stayed closer to the ground.

“We’re all good friends — and friends outside of football,” he said. “It makes it fun to come out here every day.”

“There’s just this great chemistry,” added Silas Pologeorgis, the junior speedster who starred in last April’s Egg Bowl, a strange edition of the rivalry played before empty bleachers on account of COVID-19, and won by Petaluma 20-14.

The nucleus of this Trojans squad, he noted, has been together for three years. “We get along really well.”

Winning helps. Petaluma’s only loss this season was a 55-14 rout on Oct. 1 at the hands of Napa’s Vintage High School.

The Crushers were highly motivated, coming off a 46-44 loss the week before at Casa Grande — Vintage’s first league defeat in the four-season history of the VVAL.

Best Gauchos offense ever?

Asked if it concerned him that the only team to beat his squad this season promptly turned around and lost to Casa Grande, Petaluma’s Egg Bowl opponent, Trojans coach Rick Krist was philosophical.

“We lost some guys” to injury against Vintage, he said. “We had some bad luck against ʼem. Casa matched up with them much better than we did. It was just one of those things.”

A former Petaluma quarterback now in his 11th year as Trojans head coach — and 32nd with the program — Krist believes that Casa Grande’s relentless, up-tempo passing attack, led by junior quarterback Jacob Porteous, is the best Gauchos offense he’s ever seen.

“The quarterback is dynamite,” Krist said on Monday. “We’re a young team” — six sophomores are major contributors on offense — “going against a veteran team. We’ve got a lot of work to do to get ready for these guys.”

As he spoke, defensive coordinator John Crudo could be heard hectoring his defenders, assuring them that sloppy tackling he witnessed in previous weeks was “not gonna work” against Casa Grande.

Manning the controls of that offensive juggernaut is Porteous, who threw for a jaw-dropping 647 yards and seven touchdowns in Casa Grande’s season opener at Maria Carillo. That yardage total is the fifth-highest in California history. Running the hurry-up, spread offense introduced this season by offensive coordinator Kevin Keenan — to whom it was handed down from longtime Santa Rosa Junior College head coach Keith Simons — the senior has amassed 32 touchdown passes and is averaging 320 passing yards per game.

The Gauchos, Crudo added, are far better than their 5-3 record indicates. Two of those losses were to powerhouses Antioch and Marin Catholic. He is sure to have concocted some wrinkles intended to disrupt and confound Porteous.

Among those carrying out that plan will be his son, Neill Crudo, a senior safety and defensive captain.

After ugliness on and off the field in 2011, the rivalry game, which dates to 1974, was suspended for six years. The temperature of the Egg Bowl has since cooled considerably. Crudo the younger spoke of “a lot of mutual respect between both teams.”

“One of their big playmakers is (slot receiver) Marcus Scott, and I’ve played basketball with him for years,” he added. “I’d consider him a friend. I would consider a lot of those guys my friends.

“There might be some legitimate heat between some people, but I think for the most part it’s pretty respectful.”

Revenge game

Striking a less diplomatic tone was Casa Grande senior Antonio Bernardini, a superb middle linebacker who fractured a tibia at Antioch on Oct. 1 and is out for the season. He and his teammates have not forgotten Petaluma’s celebration after the Trojans held off a late Gaucho charge to win last April’s Egg Bowl.

“The way those guys flooded the field, using hand signs, talking to our players, we felt really disrespected,” Bernardini said.