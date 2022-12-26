Sports moments to look forward to in the new year

New York Times writers and editors share what events they’re most looking forward to as they look over the sports calendar for 2023.

A match between the past and the future of men’s tennis: The two best male tennis players spent most of this year shadowing one another.

Novak Djokovic, the dominant player of the last decade, and Carlos Alcaraz, the 19-year-old world No. 1 seemingly destined to dominate the next one, played just once in 2022. Alcaraz won in three sets on clay at the Madrid Open, 6-7(5) 7-5, 7-6(5) in May. It doesn’t get much closer than that.

Otherwise, unlucky draws, upsets, injuries, and Djokovic’s refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19, which caused him to miss significant chunks of the season, prevented them from meeting again, most notably in the five-set crucible of Grand Slam tournaments.

That was a shame. If the tennis gods are kind, they will bless the sport with multiple matchups between these two in the most important tournaments in 2023, starting with the Australian Open in January.

Alcaraz is a magically creative talent in a hurry to take his place among the greats. Djokovic, 35, is stubbornly persisting at the top of the sport in the twilight of his career. He relishes holding off young upstarts like Alcaraz, and he has been doing it for a while now. His body is primed like a Formula 1 race car that shows no signs of slowing down.

Tennis is all about rivalries, one era’s stars trying to hold off the next generation until the water overflows the dam. Rafael Nadal will likely have some role in all this, too. But 2023 feels like it just might be all about Alcaraz vs. Djokovic, and somehow I get paid to watch it.

— Matthew Futterman

Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Arizona: This selection is not about the teams that have a chance to play in Super Bowl LVII. It’s about the location.

The last time the Super Bowl was played in Arizona, in 2015, New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson’s pass on the goal line with 20 seconds left and Seattle just 1 yard from winning a second straight championship. Seven years earlier, on the same field, the underdog New York Giants toppled the undefeated Patriots in Super Bowl XLII, buoyed by receiver David Tyree’s helmet catch, a play even more improbable than Butler’s game-winning pick.

While we fully acknowledge that buildings don’t have memories, we can’t help but be curious to see whether more magic will happen in the stadium that hosted two of the most extraordinary games in Super Bowl history.

There’s nothing particularly special about State Farm Stadium, which, since we are leaning into the fanciful, resembles what we’d imagine a UFO to look like, a large silver-colored dome visible for miles in the desert. But it was the setting for moments that forever changed NFL history: the end to the Patriots’ quest for a perfect season, still the only gap on Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s football résumés, and the unraveling of Seattle’s would-be dynasty as the Patriots began the second phase of theirs.

It’s entertaining to envision what might take its place alongside these past chapters in NFL lore in February.

— Jenny Vrentas

The emergence of the next great American speedskater: Jordan Stolz may not be the next great American speedskater. He may be the next great speedskater, period.

Stolz, an 18-year-old from Kewaskum, Wisconsin, about 45 miles north of Milwaukee, competed in the Olympics earlier this year. But the Beijing Games came just a bit too early in his development, and he did not finish in the top 10 in either of the races he entered.

Stolz tore up the World Cup circuit this fall, winning three gold medals and two silver and lowering his national record and some of his world junior records in the process. His diet of eating pizza every day before training, as well as the elk and moose meat his family hunts, seems to fuel him just fine.

Stolz, a sprinter who has shown aptitude and interest in distance events, has already drawn comparisons to Eric Heiden, the fellow Wisconsinite who won five gold medals at the 1980 Games, even as it is widely acknowledged Heiden’s feat likely cannot be replicated in the modern era.

That the comparison is raised at all is an indication of how good Stolz is, and how much better he could become.

In February, Stolz will compete at the world junior speedskating championships, and you have to feel for the poor 17- and 18-year-olds who have to go up against him. From March 2-5, he will take on the adults at the world speedskating championships, in Heerenveen in the Netherlands.

He will be in contention for three gold medals, among the many he may eventually win.