Sprinting into the start of long-awaited baseball season

Ready or not, here it comes. Major League Baseball begins Monday.

Actually “begins” is too mild a term. Instead, picture yourself in the front car of the roller coaster, hearing that clank-clank-clank as you creep up the first big hill. Believe us, once this takes off, you will want to hold on to your popcorn.

We’re about to go all-baseball, all the time. Take the Giants. Including the two exhibitions with the A’s Monday and Tuesday, they will play 22 games in the first 24 days. Between now and the end of August they will play 38 games — with four days off.

It’s a leap of faith to start a 60-game season in a rising pandemic, but it seems there’s no stopping now. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to check the tracks on this particular roller coaster, but we’re hoping everything works out.

It should be said that players and coaches continue to be appropriately concerned. Wilmer Flores, for example, says he will wear a mask if he is holding a runner on at first base. And no one has forgotten that the biggest name on the team, Buster Posey, opted out.

For the record, you can still mark me down as someone who has grave doubts about restarting the season.

San Francisco Giants second baseman Mauricio Dubon throws during the fourth inning of a spring training game against the San Diego Padres Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Peoria, Arizona (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

Still, it’s sports, and I imagine if there are no serious outbreaks it will be remarkable how quickly we get back in our comfort zone. We will want to know how the Mauricio Dubỏn experiment is going in center field. And can someone explain once more why future star Joey Bart can’t play now?

But as Flores said last week, this is “just going to be weird.”

Knowing that the season is front-loaded — the Giants only play 24 games in September — a fast start will be critical.

Which, you would think, plays to the strengths of new Giants manager Gabe Kapler. He’s all about being an innovator, working the angles and taking the unexpected extra base.

They’ve already pulled off a delayed steal in a scrimmage, which is the kind of sly move that either: (a.) works great or (b.) works great once and then teams are looking for it. Either way, it gives those of us on this side of the TV screen something to discuss.

We’re all trying to get a fix on Kapler. He makes a point to call reporters by name, an effort that is always appreciated. He’s definitely got the standard boilerplate answers down. And he can get a little testy with follow-up questions.

But every once in a while he has a turn of phrase or an offbeat theory that catches your attention. He spoke admiringly of a veteran “who has a lot of dirt in his spikes.”

Since this is essentially a tryout camp, players are making an effort to play in a Kapler-esque way. Catching hopefuls Tyler Heineman and Rob Brantley each laid down bunts when confronted with a shift that left the third base side open.

Kapler said he didn’t call the bunts, but emphatically approved of the tactic.

Brantley in particular, Kapler said, “can’t allow the opposition to shift on him. He has to take advantage of those situations to survive at the Major League level.”

So attention Brandon Belt, right? Belt’s faced an extreme shift for years, and although he has talked this year about hitting more line drives to penetrate a stacked defense, it looks like Kapler will be expecting at least some shift-beating bunts.

Speaking of Belt, it should be mentioned despite all the health concerns and restart excitement, that he’s doing what he can to maintain one of the most cherished features of the game — baseball hijinks.

Belt was asked by a reporter if it will be hard to resist the impulse to high-five a teammate or talk to a base runner at first or engage in “turkey taps.”

“The turkey taps are going to be hard to stop,” Belt replied. “That’s probably my favorite thing to do.”

And that was when I had to go to the Urban Dictionary to find out what a turkey tap was. It turns out to be a surprise below-the-belt poke to the area of a man’s body that most resembles a turkey.

The most epic turkey tap ever, by the way, was at the White House in June, 2015, when the World Series-winning team was meeting President Barack Obama.There’s a video that shows the players, solemn and in suits, filing in and taking their places on risers behind the president.

As Brandon Crawford and Matt Cain walk in front of him, Matt Duffy suddenly flinches forward in pain and surprise. It became such a viral hit that a debate broke out as to whether it was Crawford or Cain who tapped the turkey.

Duffy finally put the issue to rest with a Tweet that said, “It was definitely Cain.”

Those were simpler times. Now we are starting a professional baseball season, without fans, during a pandemic, and with no idea what may happen. No wonder Kapler is keeping it vanilla.

“This is a time in baseball,” he said last week, “that requires flexibility and creativity from every part of our organization.”

Now sit down and hold tight. This is going to be a wild ride.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius