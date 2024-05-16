College notebook: SRJC Athletics Hall of Fame inducts 2024 class

The Santa Rosa Junior College Athletic Hall of Fame inducted its 2024 class at a celebratory ceremony Monday.

The class was comprised of two former athletes, a coach/administrator and two teams.

Chauncey Ako, a graduate of Rancho Cotate, starred as an all-state and all-region inside linebacker for the Bear Cubs football team from 1999 to 2000. He went on to record 122 total tackles and 11½ sacks in two seasons at Boise State.

Jen Tsurumoto, an Analy High School grad, helped lead the SRJC women’s basketball team to a state title in 2011. A two-time all-state selection at SRJC and the conference MVP as a sophomore in 2012, Tsurumoto went on to average double-digit points as a starting guard for Division I’s UC Irvine from 2012-2014.

Ron Myers was the head coach for the SRJC baseball team from 1981 to 2003 and then served as the as the school’s athletic director from 2003 to 2015. Myers played baseball and basketball as a student at SRJC from 1972 to 1974 and returned to teach as a full-time faculty member starting in 1981 until 2015. He famously made the SRJC golf team as a 63-year-old and was a counting scorer the entire season.

And the 2004 and 2005 SRJC women’s swim and dive teams won back-to-back California Community College Athletic Association state titles. The two teams, inducted together, were the most successful in school history and produced 20 All-American swimmers. In totality, the women’s swim team is the most decorated at SRJC, having won state titles in 1983, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2009 and 2015.

SSU at NCAA regionals

The season came to a close for the Sonoma State men’s golf team at the NCAA Division II West Regionals in Las Cruces, New Mexico, over the weekend.

The Seawolves finished eighth out of the 20-team field. The top six advanced to the NCAA national championship tournament.

Colin Huang led SSU individually with a score of 2-under par for the three-round tournament, tied for 10th overall in the field. He was one of only 13 players in the more than 100-player field to finish under par.

Rounding out the scores for SSU were Cole Kroeker (+8), Ivan Sablan (+9), Lucas Happy (+15) and Ryan Stewart (+19).

