College notebook: SRJC baseball stays alive in playoffs with 14-4 rout

The SRJC baseball team staved off elimination on the first day of the California Community College Athletic Association’s Super Regionals on Thursday, bouncing back from an opening loss to beat tournament host Chabot 14-4.

With the win, 11th-seeded SRJC (31-14) will face Cabrillo (22-21) at 1 p.m. Friday. Cabrillo, the No. 23 seed that upset second-seeded Fresno City in the regional round, beat SRJC 9-4 in Thursday’s first game.

The Bear Cubs led 8-0 after five innings in their win and totaled four home runs. Aiden Lombardi, Keenan Morris, Alex Leopard and Zane Bennett all went yard.

Morris went 4-for-4 with four RBIs, Lombardi also doubled with three RBIs and McCoy doubled in a three-hit day with two RBIs.

Bear Cubs ace Hekili Robello tossed a complete game with seven strikeouts, eight hits and four earned runs.

In Thursday’s opening loss to Cabrillo, the Bear Cubs trailed 5-0 after four. The Seahawks then scored two more runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings to pull away.

Josh Martin hit a home run and doubled with two RBIs, Alex Leopard had three hits, including a double, and Cameron Druan had two hits with an RBI in the opener.

SSU baseball ousted

The Seawolves closed out the regular season with a miraculous run to sneak into the conference tournament this week.

SSU won six of its final eight games, including three of four against rival Chico State, to finish sixth in the conference standings and earn its second trip to the conference tournament in the past three seasons.

The run, however, would not continue in tournament play as SSU dropped its opener 8-3 to third-seeded Cal Poly Pomona, bringing its season to an end at 25-26.

Five players earned all-conference honors, the program’s most since 2017.

Senior shortstop Daniel Monti had a career year, batting over .300 with seven home runs, 27 RBIs and 35 runs scored en route to first-team honors.

Senior outfielders Kenny Decelle and Christopher Wright, along with senior pitchers Tannor Fonoti and Nik Kamages, were all named to the second team.

Decelle led the team in batting average (.354), doubles (18), runs (46) and stolen bases (18). Wright led the team with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs while batting .337.

Fonoti was a stable arm at the top of the Seawolves’ rotation, earning a team-best six wins with 51 strikeouts. Kamages moved to the bullpen this season and recorded a team-best six saves and posted a 3.66 earned run average.

SRJC swim/dive at state

The Bear Cubs wrapped up their 2024 season with several successful showings at the CCCAA state championships last weekend.

The SRJC women continued their legacy of success in the pool as they finished second overall in the team competition, just the second time they’ve placed second in program history. The Bear Cubs have won seven state titles since 1979.

The Bear Cubs’ 200 free relay team of Victoria Creaves, Madi West, Stanislava Holzhauser and Hayley Prince led the team in several events. They placed second in the 200 free relay (1:38.43) and West took second in the 100 breast (1:04.79) and third in the 200 breast (2:21.12), Holzhauser placed fourth in the 200 IM (2:12.16) and Creaves took fourth in the 100 fly (59.70).

Several other Bear Cubs recorded top-10 finishes.

Stella Clarkson, a Santa Rosa High grad, finished eighth in the both 1he 1,650 free and 200 fly. Jasmine Greenlief-Gibbs, a Credo grad, placed seventh in three-meter diving and fifth in one-meter diving. Holzhauser, a Maria Carrillo grad, placed fifth in the 200 free and sixth in the 200 fly. And Hannah Hoffman, a Grace Christian grad, placed 10th in the 400 IM and 200 breast.

The Bear Cubs’ relay teams in the 400 medley, 200 medley, 800 free and 400 free all also placed in the top 10.

On the men’s side, Maria Carrillo grad Andrew Morris recorded three top-10 finishes in the 200 free, 100 back and 200 back. He placed 10th in 200 free with a time of 1:42.50, second in the 100 back with a personal record of 50.32 and sixth in the 200 back with a time of 1:53.17.

Freshman diver Eric Hansen, out of Pathways Charter School in Rohnert Park, placed seventh in three-meter diving with 163.95 points and 13th in one-meter diving (143.85). Fellow freshman Dylan Richardson, a Petaluma grad, placed 12th in three-meter diving with a season-best score of 138.35 points.

Sonoma Valley grad Greyson McCaw rounded out the local state performers with a 16th-place finish in the 500 free (4:53.63).

SRJC track at NorCals

A handful of SRJC standouts recorded qualifying marks at the CCCAA NorCal regional championships last weekend to punch their tickets to the CCCAA state championships next weekend.