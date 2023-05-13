SRJC baseball moves closer to NorCal finals

In a Friday afternoon pitchers’ duel in Santa Rosa, top-seeded Santa Rosa Junior College pulled out a 2-0 victory over Reedley College in the opener of their best-of-three series in the California Community College Athletic Association Super Regionals baseball playoffs.

SRJC (36-10, 4-0 in postseason) is one win away from going to the CCCAA NorCal sectional playoffs next week. If the Bear Cubs beat Reedley (33-15-1, 3-1) again Saturday, they will host three other teams in the sectional playoffs due to their top ranking.

Saturday's Game 2 with No. 12 Reedley is at 11 a.m. If the Bear Cubs lose that game, Game 3 will begin 40 minutes later, with the winner moving on to the next round.

“It’s nice to play in our own backyard,” SRJC assistant coach Tom Francois said. “We are hitting our stride at the right time.”

After defeating visiting No. 16 Cañada College 7-5 in Thursday’s Super Regionals opener, the Bear Cubs relied on a stellar performance from starting left-handed pitcher Evan Johnson (8-2) to defeat the Reedley Tigers in Thursday’s game.

Johnson gave up zero runs and four hits in eight innings. He threw a first-pitch strike to 18 of the 28 batters he faced.

“Today Evan dominated. He was really consistent on his first-pitch strikes,” Francois said. “He was laser focused. He doesn’t want to get beat; he wants to win every pitch.”

A scoreless tie was broken up in the bottom of the eighth inning when the Bear Cubs scored the only two runs of the game.

Bryce Cannon hit a booming double to left field with one out to drive in Jake McCoy, who took first after being hit by a pitch. With two outs, Alex Leopard (2-for-3, double) hit a single to left field to score Cannon.

“As far as clutch hitting, Cannon hits the ball harder than anyone on the team. We needed that hit,” Francois said. “That insurance run (on Leopard’s single) was huge.”

The 2-0 lead was more than enough for SRJC closer Connor Charpiot (12 saves), who gave up two singles in the ninth inning before clamping down to get the final two Tigers hitters out and preserve the shutout.

“Connor has been a solid closer for us all year,” Francois said. “We have a bunch of guys that want to win and do it together.”

In Saturday’s Game 2, Hekili Robello takes the hill to start for the Bear Cubs. If there is a second game, the Bear Cubs’ pitching will be by committee, according to Francois.

If the Bear Cubs — who were co-champions with San Joaquin Delta College (Stockton) of the Big eight conference — win Saturday and go on to finish in the top two in the NorCal sectionals, they would move on to play in the CCCAA state championship at Folsom Lake College over Memorial Day weekend.

The championship round will feature the top two teams from both the northern and southern California sections in a four-team tournament.

“The thing I like the most about this team is their composure. They don’t get rattled. That is probably their greatest asset. This is a very cohesive group of guys. They are blue-collar guys; they get the job done,” Francois said. “The goal is to win the state championship.”