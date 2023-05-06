SRJC baseball opens postseason with victory

One down, one more win to go for the Bear Cubs.

Actually, that’s just to complete the first part of what SRJC hopes is a long postseason journey. But the team got things started the right way in Friday’s CCCAA regional opener by beating Lassen 6-1.

Alex Leopard and Connor Charpiot each went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs to lead SRJC at the plate, while Hekili Robello got the win on the mound.

The best-of-three series continues Saturday with an 11 a.m. game. If the Bear Cubs — ranked No. 1 in Northern California — win that, then the third game with the No. 24 Cougars is off.