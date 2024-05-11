SRJC baseball ousted in playoffs

The season came to a heartbreaking end for the Santa Rosa Junior College baseball team Friday as the Bear Cubs fell 7-6 in walk-off fashion to Cabrillo in the CCCAA’s “Super Regional” tournament at Chabot College in Hayward

The 11th-seeded Bear Cubs (31-15) took a 6-4 advantage over the No. 23 seed Seahawks (23-21) in the top of the eighth on a three-run home run from Aidan Lombardi.

Cabrillo got a run back in the bottom half of the inning before mounting a last-ditch rally in the bottom of the ninth. With two outs and runners on second and third, Oscar Knapp gave the Seahawks the walk-off win with a double.

Jake McCoy also had two hits, including a home run, with three RBIs.

The loss followed a split for the Bear Cubs in Thursday’s opening games. SRJC lost to Cabrillo in Game 1 before bouncing back against tournament host Chabot in Game 2.