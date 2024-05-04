College baseball: SRJC advances to CCCAA Super Regionals, beats San Mateo in 3 games

The Santa Rosa Junior College baseball team needed all three games of its first-round playoff series to dispatch No. 14 seed San Mateo but got the job done with a 10-2 win in the rubber match Friday.

The 11th-seeded Bear Cubs (30-13) won Game 1 10-3 on Thursday and fell 6-3 in Game 2 on Friday morning before staving off elimination in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader.

Cameron Duran doubled twice with three RBIs in a four-hit day, Alex Leopard had three hits and three RBIs, Jake McCoy doubled in a pair of runs and Jordan Giacomini went 3-for-3 with an RBI. SRJC totaled 17 hits for the game, tied for the second most in a single game this season.

It was more than enough support for ace Hekili Robello, who struck out seven, walked one, scattered seven hits and carried a shutout into the ninth in a complete-game outing on the mound.

The win sends SRJC into the CCCAA Super Regionals next weekend, May 9-11. It’s the Bear Cubs’ sixth trip to the Super Regionals in the last eight full seasons.

The three-team, double-elimination bracket will be hosted by No. 7 seed Chabot (31-10), which advanced with a two-game sweep of No. 18 seed Merced.

No. 23 seed Cabrillo (21-21) rounds out the field after a stunning first-round upset of No. 3 seed Fresno City in three games.

SRJC will face Cabrillo in the first game of bracket play Thursday.

