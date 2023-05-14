SRJC baseball sweeps Reedley to reach Northern California finals

Saturday was a banner day for the top-seeded Santa Rosa Junior College baseball team, as the Bear Cubs defeated No. 12 Reedley 7-1 in front of a packed home crowd in the California Community College Athletic Association’s Super Regional playoff tournament.

The win sends SRJC to the CCCAA NorCal sectional playoffs next weekend, which the Bear Cubs will host.

SRJC’s victory over the Tigers clinched the best-of-three series in two games, after the Bear Cubs (37-10 overall, 5-0 in playoffs) beat Reedley (33-16-1, 3-2) 2-0 on Friday. The Bear Cubs gave up only one run in the two games.

“That is darn good pitching,” SRJC assistant coach Tom Francois said. “Our pitching is really coming together right now.”

Bear Cubs starter Eli Yamanaka (3-1) earned the victory, going five-plus innings and giving up one run on five hits. Usually a reliever, it was Yamanaka’s first start of the season, and he certainly delivered the goods.

After surrendering a solo home run to Reedley’s Roman Rosales to lead off the game, Yamanaka buckled down and got the next 15 outs without giving up a second run.

“To have Eli do what he did today was huge — H-U-G-E,” SRJC head coach Damon Neidlinger emphasized. “He was highly competitive.”

SRJC knocked the Tigers starter out after one inning and tied the score 1-1 in the bottom of the first. The Bear Cubs tacked on solo runs in the fifth and sixth to lead 3-1.

Tigers middle reliever Jobe Olson took the loss.

Bear Cubs reliever Daniel Smith pitched a lockdown four innings in relief from the sixth through ninth innings, giving up only two hits and no runs.

“We were going to go with Daniel as long as we could,” Francois said.

SRJC delivered what was effectively the knockout blow in the eighth with four runs off Tigers reliever Elijah Acosta, one of Reedley’s top pitchers. The Bear Cubs’ scoring outburst included a three-run blast by Connor Charpiot (1-3, HR, RBI, 2 BB) that snaked inside the left-field foul pole.

“We needed separation from Reedley, so that home run was huge,” Neidlinger said. “It was good for us to play better offensively today.”

In addition to Charpiot, the Bear Cubs were led at the plate by Alex Leopard (3-4, 3 runs, walk, hit-by-pitch) and Joe Brown (3-4, double, RBI, hit-by-pitch).

Neidlinger said at least 20 former Bear Cubs players gathered at SRJC’s Cook Sypher Field to support the team Saturday. The Bear Cubs’ goal is to win their fourth CCCAA state championship in program history (The previous titles were in 1952, 2005 and 2016).

However, SRJC will need to get through a tough slate of Big 8 Conference rivals in the sectional playoffs — Folsom Lake College, San Joaquin Delta College (Stockton), and Sierra College (Rocklin). The Bear Cubs tied for the Big 8 regular-season title with Delta.

The strength of the Big 8 has been on display during the playoffs, which started with 24 teams from six northern California conferences. Six of the eight final teams in the Super Regionals were from the Big 8 and all four teams in the NorCal sectional will be from the conference.

The Bear Cubs will learn Sunday which team they play in the sectional’s best-of-three series. Game 1 will be Friday, Game 2 Saturday and Game 3 next Sunday, if needed. The top two finishers in the sectional round will move on to the state finals — played over Memorial Day weekend — against the top two schools from Southern California.

“We need to play together as a complete unit in the sectional. It is going to take great mentally tough baseball to advance (to the state championship),” Neidlinger said. “We are going to need to be peaking.”