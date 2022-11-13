SRJC football closes season with win over Sierra College

The Santa Rosa Junior College football team ended an injury-plagued season on a high note Saturday evening with a 34-21 upset victory at home over Sierra College of Rocklin. With the win, the Bear Cubs end in a tie for third place in the NorCal Conference with the Wolverines.

The Bear Cubs (4-6, 2-3) utilized an effective running game to open up their passing game, keeping the Wolverines (6-4, 2-3) vulnerable in their secondary with solo coverage. SRJC took advantage of coverage mismatches with their tall receivers.

“Sierra was packing the box with people, so we were able to get one-on-one coverage with our receivers all day,” SRJC coach Lenny Wagner said. “Our offensive line did a great job. That’s where all the success started, on offense.”

SRJC sophomore quarterback Carson Budke, who was playing in his final game as a Bear Cub, had a banner day passing, going 14-of-25 for 215 yards with four touchdowns. He connected with receiver Isaac Torres (six catches for 101 yards) on a 59-yard bomb pass and a 6-yard score, and also with receiver Cody Davidson (eight catches for 114 yards) for three touchdown passes (6, 7 and 24 yards).

“Carson was fantastic. He played lights out,” Wagner said. “Our offensive line gave him time to hit his receivers.”

Bear Cubs running back Rasheed Rankin rushed for 101 yards on 22 carries.

“Rasheed did a great job. He just pounded it out,” Wagner said. “We kept their defense off-balance between our run and pass game.”

SRJC kicker David Alvarez booted field goals of 20 and 30 yards to round out the Bear Cubs’ 34 points.

On defense, SRJC had to contend with scrambling Sierra quarterback Michael Wortham, who was 15-of-28 passing for 179 yards and one interception. He ran for 52 yards on 13 carries and had one score.

“Sierra’s quarterback is lightning fast. He is the most elusive QB we have played all season,” Wagner said. “Our defense did a good job of corralling him enough to get the win. The defense played fantastic.”

The other two scores for the Wolverines came on runs by Christian Simmons (4 and 15 yards).

Sierra had two costly turnovers (one fumble and one interception) that killed two offensive drives and led to big momentum swings in favor of SRJC.

“Tonight, we capitalized on our opportunities, including on the turnovers,” Wagner said. “Those turnovers by Sierra were huge.”

Offensive yardage for the teams was almost even, with SRJC totaling 336 (212 passing, 121 running) and Sierra 344 (179 passing, 165 running).

While the season is now over for the Bear Cubs, with no postseason and a losing record both overall and in conference, Wagner still deemed the campaign a successful season overall, given the circumstances. The Bear Cubs had to overcome season-ending injuries to 23 players on their 70-man roster.

“This is the craziest season I have ever seen (for injuries),” Wagner said. “We finished the season with 42 guys on the roster. We never lined up two games in a row with the same starting 11 players on offense or defense. It was a really rough year for injuries.”

Wagner, who just completed his 10th year as the Bear Cubs’ head coach and his 22nd year as a coach with the program, said this year’s team was really fun to coach.

“We were in every single game. It was an unbelievable season; the scoreboard just didn’t show it,” Wagner said. “The guys really bought into what we were doing. I am really proud of the players. They were a great group of kids with a never-say-die attitude.”