SRJC football falls to Modesto 15-7 in home opener

Santa Rosa Junior College struggled offensively at Bailey Field on Saturday night against visiting Modesto Junior College, losing 15-7 in a defensive battle.

“Modesto is a good football team,” Bear Cubs coach Lenny Wagner said. “They are always a very challenging opponent.”

The loss for SRJC (0-2) follows last week’s road defeat to Community College of San Francisco, 31-20, in the season opener.

“We could have won the last two games, but unforced errors are difference-makers. We have to understand the importance of every play against good teams,” Wagner said. “Our guys slugged it out two weeks in a row. I feel bad for them because it has nothing to do with effort.”

The game statistics universally favored Modesto (1-1). SRJC lost the total-yards battle with 261 yards compared to 405 for the Pirates. The Bear Cubs only mustered 33 yards on the ground while the Pirates had 158. Modesto also controlled the ball by an almost two-to-one time ratio (38:07 to 21:53) and had a 25-14 edge in first downs.

The Bear Cubs’ offense, both in the air and on the ground, was stymied frequently by a steady diet of blitz packages from the Pirates’ defense.

“Modesto brought a lot of defensive pressure and at times we didn’t deal with it well. They did a good job of disguising their blitzes,” Wagner said. “When a team has success blitzing early and you don’t pick it up, it will keep bringing the dogs. Modesto’s blitz disrupted everything.”

Modesto led 2-0 after a safety in the second quarter and then made it 9-0 with a touchdown on the last play of the first half on a 22-yard pass by quarterback Luke Weaver (23-or-31 for 220 yards and two touchdowns) to Holden Baldwin.

“That was frustrating,” Wagner said of the Modesto score. “We fumbled a punt return in the second quarter and that was a big play.”

The Bear Cubs narrowed their deficit to 9-7 after a touchdown via an 81-yard pass play from quarterback Carson Budke (6-of-12, 142 yards, one touchdown) to wide receiver Andre Duvall.

“It was a short 10-yard pass and Andre turned it up and just outran everybody,” Wagner said.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Pirates — who operate a hurry-up, ball-control offense — widened their lead to 15-7 after Weaver connected with Jacob DeJesus for a 49-yard touchdown pass. DeJesus led all receivers with 12 catches for 129 yards.

SRJC had one last chance for a tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter, but the Bear Cubs’ final drive was stopped near Modesto’s 20-yard line on loss of downs.

“We were one play away the whole game,” Wagner said. “Our defense played really well. We had several fourth-down stops. Modesto didn’t complete any deep balls on us.”

For the Bear Cubs, Santino Chavez — who platoons with Budke at quarterback — was 8-or-15 for 86 yards passing. Wide receiver Cody Davidson had six catches for 77 yards. Yonaton Isack had 11 tackles on defense.

The Bear Cubs will try and right the ship when they play at Contra Costa next Saturday at 1 p.m.

“We are looking forward to next week,” Wagner said. “There is great buy-in by our guys.”