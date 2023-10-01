SRJC football falls to Reedley

Santa Rosa Junior College fell to 1-4 on the season Saturday evening, losing to Reedley 29-21 at Bailey Field.

It was a game that was decided in the final minutes, as C'ontae Cason punched it in from a yard out with 3:15 on the clock to put the icing on the cake.

Down 15-21 with 11:02 left in the fourth quarter, Reedley’s Landon Almeida caught the go-ahead touchdown pass from DJ Stevenson to give the visitors a 22-21 lead. The score capped a 23-0 run by the Tigers (4-1) after SRJC scored 21 unanswered points of their own.

The Bear Cubs got the ball back with 14 seconds left, and Dominic Feliciano completed a ten-yard pass to Cody Davidson that advanced them to their own 40-yard line. Davidson stayed in bounds, however, and the clock ran out.

“I was super proud of our offensive line,” SRJC head coach Lenny Wagner said. “We had two guys tonight that played their first college game and had to start against the most physical defensive line we’ve seen all year. They did a heck of a job … I’m proud of the way those young guys stepped in.”

Feliciano was 13-of-27 for 137 yards through the air and one score, while also rushing eight times for 36 yards. Davidson hauled in seven passes for 78 yards and a score.

Jacob Porteous, who started the game at quarterback, left with a leg injury just after the start of the second quarter. In his one quarter of play, he went 6-of-8 for 57 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

Porteous’s 17-yard connection with Joavan Johnson toward the end of the first quarter saw the Bear Cubs score their first touchdown of the game.

“They’re great players, and they step up every day,” Wagner said of his wide receivers. “The whole receiving core is really talented this year.”

SRJC will now head onto their bye-week, before beginning conference play on October 14. The Bear Cubs’ first game is at home against Butte, who currently sit at 4-1 with a 30-28 win over San Mateo earlier in the day.

“Our conference is rolling right now,” Wagner said. “We need to be healthy to win those five games, and we have to run the table.”

