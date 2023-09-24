SRJC football gets 1st win of season in shutout

Santa Rosa Junior College is now on the board.

The Bear Cubs (1-3) notched their first win of the season Saturday afternoon by shutting out Chabot (0-4) on the road by a score of 31-0.

“I’m happy to see the kids be able to get a win,” SRJC head coach Lenny Wagner said. “We have a group of kids that work hard, and when they don’t get the wins, it can be discouraging. It does a lot for our team to see that what we’re doing is paying off. We’re heading in the right direction.”

It was a big day for SRJC’s defense, who ended up with seven sacks. It’s the defense’s best outing so far, as they had given up an average of 42 points per game through the first three games.

Perry Bailey had 2½ of those sacks for 17 yards lost, and Myles McFarland earned a pair of his own. Dillon Schobough led the way with eight total tackles, five of those solo.

In the secondary, Gerald Certeza had an interception and went for 25 yards on the return.

The defense wasn’t the only aspect of SRJC’s play that stood out, either. Offensively, the run game saw three different players find pay dirt: Gavin Lemos, Tristan Smith and Dominic Feliciano. Lemos led the way with 21 rushes for 133 yards, while Smith had eight carries for 46 yards.

“Our offensive line really had a breakthrough game,” Wagner said of the running game. “The light bulb went off for a couple of guys. We had a new center — we moved our center to guard — so we had a different lineup in there than we normally do. They did a great job.”

Feliciano came in after starting quarterback and Casa Grande alum Jacob Porteous limped off after a scramble. Prior to the injury, Porteous was 15-of-24 passing for 166 yards and a score, with an interception. Feliciano finished 4-for-8 with 46 yards passing and carried the ball six times for 39 yards.

Porteous ended up coming out of the game due to leg cramps, but Wagner said they believe it’s nothing serious.

“Feliciano did a great job of managing the game and managing the offense,” Wagner said. “He ran for a couple of first downs, threw for a couple of first downs, and just did a good job.”

After Santa Rosa opened with a field goal, 10 of the next 11 drives between the two teams ended in punts. It wasn’t until the 1:53 mark in the second quarter that the Bear Cubs would break through.

Already on their own 31-yard line, an offensive pass-interference call on the first play pushed the visitors back to their own 15-yard line. Normally that would be tough field position to navigate, but Porteous wasn’t worried. He found Isaac Torres for an 85-yard touchdown and put the Bear Cubs on top 10-0 right before the half.

Torres finished with four catches for 101 yards and the score. That brings his season totals to 26 receptions for 531 yards and four scores. He’s averaging a whopping 133 yards per game and just over 20 yards per catch.

The third quarter saw SRJC add another TD before scoring 14 points in the fourth. Lemos ran it in from nine yards out, then Feliciano put the stamp on it with 6:45 left, keeping it himself for a one-yard score.

SRJC will return home next weekend, hosting Reedley at Bailey Field with a 5 p.m. start Saturday. Reedley is now 3-1 after beating Diablo Valley 37-20.

“We’ve got to respect our opponents, and Reedley being 3-1, we have to put the work in,” Wagner said. “We felt that last year we let one slip through our fingers when we played them down at their place, so we’re really looking forward to playing them.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.